Will Ferrell reprises ‘Semi-Pro’ character to warm up with Steph Curry and the Warriors

Will Ferrell’s still got game.

The actor dressed up as Jackie Moon, the basketball star he portrayed in his 2008 movie “Semi-Pro,” while taking part in warmups with the NBA’s Golden State Warriors before the team’s game Tuesday against the Los Angeles Clippers at San Francisco's Chase Center.

The funnyman stayed committed to the bit, dressing in the full fictional Flint Tropics uniform, complete with knee pads, wrist bands and a head band.

The appearance added a touch of levity for the Warriors, who had lost five games in a row and seven of their last eight prior to Tuesday’s contest.

Star shooter Klay Thompson broke into a huge smile when he saw Ferrell cross the court to greet him. The two exchanged a fist bump as they remained on the court together, loosening up before the game.

Ferrell also hit a half-court shot and set up shop on the free throw line where he worked on his foul shots alongside Warriors star Stephen Curry, shooting underhand, much like former Warriors star Rick Barry used to do in his playing days.

The Warriors went on to win the game, 112-97. Thompson, who dressed as Moon for Halloween in 2018, was definitely amused by Ferrell’s antics.

“That was so cool. Dreams do come true,” he told reporters after the game.

Thompson, who has endured multiple injuries over the last three seasons, also said “Semi-Pro” helped him while he recovered.

“That movie, ‘Semi-Pro,’ during my rehabilitation, when I’d have some dark days, I would just put that movie on and it would make me smile, so I’m very thankful for that film,” he added.

Thompson also said Ferrell’s appearance was a nice way to shake things up for the team.

Will Ferrell shows Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry a lesson in how too shoot free throws. Jed Jacobsohn / AP

“That was so much fun. That was some of the most fun I’ve had on the court this year and I’m very appreciative that Will could come out and lighten the mood, especially after the losing streak we had,” he said. “I’m not going to say he’s responsible for the win tonight, but I think he was a huge catalyst for why we came out guns blazing. He’s a legend.”

Ferrell joked that he may have a future with the Warriors.

Ferrell and Crury share a laugh. Darren Yamashita / Reuters

“I’m under contract,” he said, according to the Associated Press. “So this is the very first tryout with the team, let’s see what happens.”

Ferrell also exercised little to no modesty when discussing his half-court shot.

“I make those in my sleep,” he said.

Ferrell works on his defense. Darren Yamashita / Reuters

Curry said Ferrell also gave a speech to the team before the game to help give off some “good vibes.”

“I think we fed off the energy. I was actually surprised (by) his form,” he said. “He actually had some good rotation on the ball.”

So, how did Ferrell’s appearance come to pass? Warriors coach Steve Kerr said it came about after he exchanged some emails with the actor.

“He’s a huge Klay Thompson fan and he knows how much Klay loves dressing up as Jackie Moon and so it was just kind of a natural fit and it felt like a good time to do it,” Kerr said, according to NBA.com.

“Just to make everybody laugh and in a tough stretch of the season and he was great. He came into our locker room, made the guys laugh and everybody loved him. Seeing him and hearing from him, and he was hilarious. It was just something different to do.”