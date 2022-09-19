Here’s why Sandra Oh was at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

As people in the United Kingdom and around the world watched the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 19, many were surprised to see one person in particular taking part in the funeral procession — actor Sandra Oh.

The “Killing Eve” star had an official role in the ceremony as a member of the Order of Canada, a civilian honor established by Queen Elizabeth in 1967.

Sandra Oh attends the 19th annual Unforgettable Gala at The Beverly Hilton on December 11, 2021 in Beverly Hills, Calif. Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

Oh, 51, processed into London’s Westminster Abbey alongside fellow members of a Canadian delegation, including Olympian Mark Tewskbury and musician Gregory Charles, according to a release from Buckingham Palace.

Oh, who was born in Ontario, Canada, and also has American citizenship, was appointed to the Order of Canada in June “for her artistic career filled with memorable stage, television and film roles in Canada and abroad.”

The Emmy nominee processed into the abbey prior to the arrival of the British royal family and queen’s casket. Her procession also included holders of the Victoria Cross, The George Cross and the Orders of Chivalry, the palace said.

After entering Westminster Abbey, Oh and others in her group took their seats in the abbey’s north transept aisle.

Many people watching the ceremony from home expressed their surprise at seeing Oh in the procession, with one person tweeting, “Sandra Oh attending The Queens funeral, was not on my bingo card for 2022.”

Oh was one of over 2,000 people who attended Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral. About 100 presidents and other world leaders attended the ceremony, according to the BBC, including President Joe Biden, British prime minister Liz Truss, Japan’s Empress Masako and Emperor Naruhito, French president Emmanuel Macron, and Canadian president Justin Trudeau.

Members of the British royal family also joined King Charles III in mourning the late queen at Westminster Abbey, including the Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The funeral ceremony was followed by a solemn procession of the casket from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch in London’s Hyde Park.