Rachel Zegler may be making an appearance at the 2022 Oscars. The “West Side Story” star, who portrays Maria, had previously shared that she was not invited to attend the awards ceremony, despite the Steve Spielberg movie receiving seven nominations.

On Tuesday, Variety confirmed that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences extended an invite to the 20-year-old actor to be a presenter at Sunday’s Oscars. The outlet noted that Zegler is filming Disney’s “Snow White” in London and her schedule would have to be adjusted to attend the event. The Academy has not commented on Zegler’s invitation and participation.

The invite comes after Zegler replied to an Instagram fan who wrote on her latest post, “Can’t wait to see what you’ll be wearing on Oscar night.”

“I’m not invited so sweatpants and my boyfriend’s flannel,” the actor replied, as many of her followers expressed their shock in the comments section.

In a follow-up comment, she shared that she “tried it all” to get invited but that “it doesn’t seem to be happening.”

“I will root for west side story from my couch and be proud of the work we so tirelessly did 3 years ago,” she continued, adding that she hoped for “some last minute miracle occurs.” “And i can celebrate our film in person but hey, that’s how it goes sometimes, i guess. thanks for all the shock and outrage— i’m disappointed, too. but that’s okay. so proud of our movie.”

As the revelation made headlines, the Colombian-American star later tweeted that she appreciated all the support.

“West Side Story” is nominated for seven Academy Awards, including best picture, best director and best supporting actress for Ariana DeBose. Both DeBose and Zegler won the Golden Globe for supporting actress and best actress, respectively.

Related: ‘West Side Story’ star Rachel Zegler on how she’s making role of Maria her own

Back in September, Zegler opened up to TODAY about bringing Maria to a new generation.

“It’s a new take on something that we know so well. I was invited to steer clear of the original performance and to make it my own,” Zegler said, adding that she hoped people walked away with the message that there’s a place for everyone. “I really hope that the younger generation takes that with them wherever they go in the future, because we have a lot of cleaning up to do.”