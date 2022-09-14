Wendy Williams has entered a wellness facility, rep says

Wendy Williams is spending time in a wellness facility to focus on improving her mental health, according to a representative.

“Wendy has entered a wellness facility seeking help to manage her overall health issues,” a statement issued to TODAY by a representative for Williams explained. “She is taking some time to focus on her health and wellness as she prepares for a major comeback for the next level in her career with ‘The Wendy Experience Podcast.’ Ms.Williams is being treated by a team of some of the best doctors in the world. We ask for your prayers and well wishes during this time.”

Her rep did not specify what type of wellness facility the star is staying in or what exactly prompted Williams' move.

Previously, Williams has spoken out about her previous stays in sober-living homes and her struggle with various health issues, including addiction, in the past.

In 2017, the talk show host notably fainted in the middle of a Halloween episode. However, she recovered and did return to finish the episode later.

A year later, in 2018, Williams announced that she would take a three-week break after being diagnosed with Graves’ disease, an immune system disorder. In March 2019, Williams tearfully revealed to viewers that she was living at the time “in a sober house.”

Earlier this year, it was announced that the television host’s daytime talk show “The Wendy Williams Show” would end due to prolonged health-related issues. The series aired its final episodes in July, but its eponymous host was visibly absent. At the time, a spokesperson for the show issued a statement to Variety explaining that the series’ final original episode would include a video tribute to the host after 13 years in syndication.