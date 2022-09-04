The Weeknd ends concert early after leaving the stage mid-song

The Weeknd's concert at Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles came to an abrupt end when the singer left the stage mid-song on Saturday.

Video from the stadium shows music continuing to play as the stage stands empty. Performers can be seen leaving the stage. The crowd appears to sing along to the song for a few moments.

According to Variety, the musician had performed just four songs for a crowd of 70,000 when he cut the show short. According to Variety, he told spectators that he "didn't know what just happened" but had unexpectedly "lost (his) voice."

"This is killing me," the singer-songwriter, whose full name is Abel Tesfaye, told the crowd. "I don’t want to stop the show but I can’t give you the concert I want to give you right now."

In his stadium speech, The Weeknd told fans that they would be compensated. On social media, he shared a statement again saying that he had lost his voice and adding that there would be a new concert scheduled.

"My voice went out during the first song and I’m devastated," he wrote. "Felt it go and my heart dropped. My deepest apologies to my fans here. I promise I’ll make it up to you with a new date."

One concertgoer told TODAY affiliate KNBC4 that the concert "was not really worth coming to."

"It sounded like (The Weeknd) was about to cry," Shaun Ziko, who lives in Los Angeles, said. "He was like, 'I cracked my voice, I can't do the song' ... I feel bad for him, but then again he let down tens of thousands of people."

Fans on Twitter had a mixed response to the events of the concert. Some were sympathetic to the singer's plight.

"Dude legit looks upset. His music and fans mean the world to him. Can’t imagine what he’s going through," tweeted one fan.

"It’s not his his fault, if it was up to him, everything would go as planned," commented another fan. "You can see it in his eyes that he did not want to cancel the show. Let him heal."

Others were upset about the costs associated with attending a concert.

"Sure You’ll reschedule but what about my time?? And the $80 parking? And the $30 beer??" wrote another fan.

"How you gonna make it up when I literally already spent thousands on the trip to get to here… pay for my flight ?? Make a show for Oregon that you already took away ?? So tired of being canceled on.. 4x too many," tweeted a upset attendee.

The show was the second of a two-night run as part of The Weeknd’s “After Hours Til Dawn” tour. According to Variety, the performance was being filmed as part of the HBO Max show “The Idol,” which stars The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp.

The "After Hours til Dawn Tour" has two more dates scheduled for later this month at the Rogers Centre in Toronto.

There is no word yet on a rescheduled date for the missed Los Angeles show.

