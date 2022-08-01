Watch Kim Kardashian transform into a minion with makeup

Kim Kardashian has revealed her best makeover yet after transforming into a minion.

On Sunday, the reality television star posted a TikTok video of her face being covered in yellow makeup to resemble the lovable creatures from the animated movie “Minions: Rise of Gru.”

The 15-second clip also included a close-up of Kardashian having black glasses painted onto her face. She finished the look with sparkly blue lipstick before posing to show off the complete transformation.

Kardashian rocked a denim-on-denim outfit to resemble the overalls the minions wear in the film as well.

“MOMMY MINION,” she captured the sweet video on the TikTok account she shares with 9-year-old daughter North West.

The mother-daughter duo have shared fun makeup tutorial clips on the social media platform before.

Last December, they uploaded a backwards time-lapse video that showed the two removing some special effects makeup that North had applied. The gory look featured face paint, eyeshadow and prosthetic wounds.

Recently, North’s skills have improved so much that they have almost become too realistic.

In July, Kardashian spoke to Allure about hiring a teacher so that her daughter could learn more about using makeup to create fake wounds and blood.

“She’s actually so good that I rented a house this summer, and she took all of her special effects makeup and she decided not only to prank me and do it on her and Chicago, but she made the whole room look like a murder scene,” the mother of four recalled at the time while mentioning her 4-year-old daughter, Chicago West.

Kardashian continued, “I had to rush out the door and go to school. The housekeeper came and tried to call the authorities and called the homeowner thinking that it was a full, real murder scene and I had to let them know that it was completely just a prank and my kids were doing special effects makeup.”

She concluded, “It was bad.”

It’s no surprise Kardashian joined in on the minion trend. Social media users have been making Tik Tok videos about the miniature characters to celebrate “Minions: The Rise of Gru” hitting theaters last month.

After the movie was released on July 1, teenagers started showing up to the theaters dressed in suits and ties as part of the hashtag #GentleMinions trend.

They would then post clips of themselves cheering during certain scenes while watching the movie.

It looks like no one can escape minion mania.