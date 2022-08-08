Vince Gill brings out daughter for surprise performance after wife Amy Grant’s accident

Vince Gill and Amy Grant's daughter certainly inherited her parents' singing skills.

Corrina Grant Gill, 21, surprised her father's fans with an unexpected performance at one of his concerts over the weekend, and she totally nailed it.

Gill, 65, welcomed his daughter to the stage during the show and explained why her surprise appearance was particularly special.

"We’re gonna do this song that I wrote for my wife, Amy. We haven't been doing it much, but because of her accident and everything she’s been going through we’ve been thinking a lot about her," he said in a video posted to Grant's Facebook page. "And I thought how sweet it would be for her youngest to sing this song that I wrote for her."

Corrina Grant Gill looked right at home on stage with her father. Amy Grant via Facebook

Grant, 61, was hospitalized in July following a biking accident and had to postpone her previously scheduled August concerts. At the time, the singer's rep confirmed to TODAY that she hit a pothole while riding her bicycle and initially experienced minor injuries such as cuts and abrasions.

The singer stayed overnight in the hospital as a precaution, then stayed an additional night for observation and treatment before going home for more recovery time, per doctors' orders.

During her father's concert, Grant Gill sang a rendition of his hit song "When My Amy Prays" while her father stepped aside and provided backup on the guitar. Dressed in a navy, polka dot long sleeve polka dot navy midi dress and booties, the 21-year-old belted out the tune and impressed the audience, who exploded in applause at the end of the performance.

Her proud mom clearly approved, too, and her team shared the video on Facebook.

"Last night Vince performed his second concert of a four night residency at the Ryman. He informed the crowd that Amy was getting better every day after a bike crash last week that left her unconscious for about 10 minutes and with a concussion (along with various cuts and bruises). He then introduced their daughter Corrina who performed a song in honor of her mom....," the post reads.

Grant's fans appreciated the sweet performance and flooded the comments section with praise.

"Beautiful young lady and voice!! Just like her Mom!!" one wrote. Another commented, "Oh my goodness she looks just like a young Amy! And her voice is such wonderful blend of Amy & Vince."