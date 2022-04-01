A new video of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at last weekend’s Academy Awards has surfaced, showing Jada Pinkett Smith in the immediate aftermath of the stunning incident.

A TikTok video taken from inside the theater shows Pinkett Smith leaning forward in her seat as Smith returned to his chair after he struck Rock.

“Will Smith just smacked the s--- out of me,” Rock said, which is when Pinkett Smith leaned forward and Smith started to take a seat next to her. The video is taken from behind her, so you can’t see her face.

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Rock declined to file a police report, but Will Packer, who produced the Oscars broadcast, says authorities were ready to arrest the actor, who won best actor that night for his role in “King Richard.”

“They said, we will go get him. We are prepared. We’re prepared to get him right now. You can press charges. We can arrest him,” Packer told ABC’s “Good Morning America.” “They were laying out the options, and as they were talking, Chris was — he was being very dismissive of those options. He was like, ‘No, I’m fine.’ He was like, ‘no, no, no.’”

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences condemned Smith’s actions and its board of governors has since begun disciplinary proceedings against him. The organization also said Smith refused to leave the ceremony, and a source at the event told NBC News that the final decision came from one of the show’s producers, who asked Smith to stay.

Smith expressed regret for the slap when he delivered his best actor acceptance speech, although he did not mention Rock by name. The next day, Smith apologized to Rock in an Instagram post. Smith has not responded to NBC News’ request for comment.

Rock spoke about the incident for the first time Wednesday night when he performed in Boston.

“I don’t have a bunch of s--- about what happened, so if you came to hear that, I have a whole show I wrote before this weekend,” he said. “I’m still kind of processing what happened. So, at some point I’ll talk about that s---. And it will be serious and funny.”