Victoria Beckham reflects on TV host weighing her on-air after having a baby in 1999

While 1990s nostalgia continues to permeate pop culture, Victoria Beckham is here to remind us all that the old days weren’t just about fantastic fashions and girl power-infused pop music.

It was also a time when women in the spotlight faced a level of scrutiny about their bodies that seems almost unimaginable today, and a recently resurfaced 1999 television interview with the woman once known as Posh Spice proves that point. That’s because, just two months after giving birth to her first child, she was asked to step on a scale for an on-air weigh-in.

And the now-48-year-old fashion designer has something to say about that.

"I went on a TV show called 'Don’t Forget Your Toothbrush' with Chris Evans many years ago, and I’d just had Brooklyn and lost a lot of weight after," Beckham recalled in a new interview for Vogue Australia. "It happened to my mum after her pregnancies. ... It doesn’t mean you have an eating disorder. "

The show was actually "TFI Friday," a follow-up series from the same British television and radio host, and in the vintage clip, Evans said to her, "A lot of girls want to know, because you look fantastic again, how did you get back to your shape after your birth?"

After explaining that she hadn't done anything special after giving birth to son Brooklyn, Evans asked if her weight was "back to normal." When she said yes, he then asked to "check" for himself and brought out a scale.

"Oh, no!" said Beckham, whose last name was Adams at the time, as she was still two months away from her wedding to David Beckham. "You did this to Geri (Halliwell), didn’t you? But Geri was really small. This is horrible."

Evans had, in fact, weighed Beckham's former fellow Spice Girl on his show and broadcast the results for all to see.

After he did the same to Beckham, she looked at him and said, "Why don't you get on it?"

Evans did, but her point about the awkwardness of the situation remained all the same.

"He made me stand on scales and be weighed," Beckham said as she reflected on that moment in her Vogue Australia interview. "Can you imagine doing that nowadays?"

But, sadly, the problem of putting women's weight in the spotlight wasn't restricted to that one program. Beckham went on to explain it was an all-too-common theme she encountered in those days.

"I’ve had 'Porky Posh' on a headline, I’ve had 'Skeletal Posh,'" she noted. "After I had Brooklyn (23 years ago), there was a picture on the front of a newspaper pointing to every single part of my body as to where I had to focus on losing the weight from. Imagine doing that now."