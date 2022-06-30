IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Vera Wang turns 73 with a pink outfit (and pink hair) at her party

The legendary designer knows how to get the party started at any age.
Vera Wang turned 73 in style this week.
By Randee Dawn

Vera Wang is positively bubbly about turning 73.

In the caption of a new Instagram photo, featuring the legendary designer outfitted in a shiny, flowery pink ensemble (with matching hair and tiara), Wang wrote, "Celebrating my Bday with CAKES and KARAOKE…… and my new ROSÉ PROSECCO!!!!!!"

A second picture (swipe to see it) features a close-up on the bottle of prosecco in her hand, revealing the bubbly branded in her name.

In a separate post, she shared another bottle picture and a second image of herself in the light pink outfit.

It's a contrast to last year, at least in the visuals. In 2021, when Wang turned 72, she celebrated on social media with an "full on black" party (though the birthday girl arrived in a bright lime green dress). But there was prosecco there, too, so some things never change.

Still, last year Wang's fellow star attraction was a Cher impersonator, and this year we think she did herself one better. "LOLA the PARTY PRINCESS…… in the thick of it!" she wrote in a caption for a photo that featured this fluffy angel:

In another post, she shared the "Enchanted Garden" images from her gathering, where everything seemed made of flowers and bright pink light.

It truly looks like a magical evening!


