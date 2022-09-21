Tyler Perry on why he offered his California home to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Tyler Perry wants a love like Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

TODAY with Hoda & Jenna co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager commended the filmmaker on Wednesday, Sept. 21 for his generosity, specifically bringing up his offer for Meghan and Harry to live in his California home while the two were departing their roles as senior members of the royal family in 2020.

Perry said Meghan and Harry's love for each other was one of the reasons why he opened his home for the couple.

"It was a very difficult time for them," Perry said. "What I know about the two of them, that I wish the world knew, is how much they love — these two people love each other. They found each other — out of all these odds against them finding each other, they found each other. The love they have is really, really moving, and I just wanted to do anything I could to support them."

"If I don’t have that, what she and Harry have, I don’t want it — that’s really amazing," the filmmaker continued.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex watch the sitting volleyball competition on day 2 of the Invictus Games 2020 at Zuiderpark on April 17, 2022 in The Hague, Netherlands. Max Mumby/Indigo / Getty Images

The former Meghan Markle told Oprah Winfrey in a tell-all interview aired in 2021 that Perry let the couple stay in his Los Angeles home and use his security in 2020 after they had to leave their residence in Canada due to the location of the home becoming widely known.

"We didn’t have a plan," Meghan told Winfrey. "We needed a house and he offered his security as well, so it gave us breathing room to try to figure out what we were going to do."

The couple ended up staying in California, and bought a home in the Santa Barbara area, which they share with their two children: Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1.

In a recent interview with The Cut, Meghan revealed Perry had purchased a grand piano as a housewarming gift for their new home.

"Write the soundtrack for your life," Meghan said Perry told them.

Meghan and Harry announced they would step back from their roles as working members of the royal family in 2020 and start "to carve out a progressive new role within this institution" as they became financially independent from the crown.

The couple were in Europe for charity events when Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, died on Sept. 8. Meghan and Harry attended the funeral and other events honoring the queen's life over the 10-day mourning period throughout the United Kingdom.