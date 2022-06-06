Ty Pennington shares playful birthday message for wife Kellee Merrell

Ty Pennington is celebrating new wife Kellee Merrell's birthday — and having lots of fun while he's at it.

The former "Trading Spaces" star shared an Instagram gallery of black-and-white photos of the couple on Monday, including a goofy shot of them posing together in a large pair of pants.

In his caption, Pennington, 57, called Merrell his "favorite person" and thanked her for laughing at his jokes.

"It’s her birthday 🤍 My favorite person. Thank u for being such a beautiful person, inside and out and for making me the happiest human, giving me a family (🐶) and a place to belong," he began.

"Life is so much better than I ever could have imagined with you. Also…. thanks for laughing at all my stupid jokes," he added.

Pennington shared a similarly sweet and silly tribute to Merrell last year on her birthday.

He wrote, “Thank you ...Universe ...for creating this amazing human... who somehow tolerates me ...even tho I’m beginning to look like papa smurf after a Willie Nelson concert,” alongside a pic of the pair hiking together.

The HGTV star announced in November 2021 that he and Merrell had tied the knot.

“We did it," he wrote alongside an Instagram photo of the couple gazing at each other on their wedding day.

Four months earlier, Pennington announced that he and Merrell had gotten engaged in a pic on Instagram, where his hand is right next Merrell's hand flashing a gorgeous pear-cut engagement ring.

“It’s the ‘yes’ for me…” he wrote.

Pennington and Merrell first met in 2010 while Pennington was filming a TV show in Toronto, according to People. They stayed in touch through mutual friends over the years, and in early 2020, they decided to quarantine together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"I have admired Kellee from afar for years. She’s a beautiful person inside and out,” Pennington told People after he popped the question.

“It’s one of those things where you just feel happy being around a person," he added. "I never thought I would get married, but she changed that. Glad I waited for the one."