Kourtney Kardashian celebrated her 43rd birthday on Monday — and no one was more excited than her fiancé, Travis Barker.

The Blink-182 drummer, 46, posted a short but gushing tribute to the reality star on Instagram alongside a black-and-white photo showing the lovebirds in an embrace.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker pose together on the red carpet of the Grammy Awards on April 3, 2022. ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images

"My best friend, my lover, my everything. Happy Birthday @kourtneykardash. I love you," he wrote.The couple, who got engaged in October 2021, began dating in January 2021 after being close friends and neighbors for years in Calabasas, CA, where their kids are also friends.

Kardashian shares three children with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick: son Mason, 12, daughter Penelope, 9, and son Reign, 7. Barker shares three kids with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler: son Landon, 18, daughter Alabama, 16, and stepdaughter Atiana, 23.

Kardashian opened up about how she’s long harbored a crush on the heavily inked rocker in the first episode of Hulu’s new reality series “The Kardashians.”

“I was definitely always attracted to Travis. I think it was just the right time in my life,” she said.

During the pandemic, she decided to make her feelings known. “We were texting and I put it out there, like flirtatious conversation,” she said during the episode.

Soon after, the two decided to watch a movie together, during which Barker apparently acted like a perfect gentleman.

“He asked me to watch a movie. The whole movie, he didn’t make a move,” Kardashian said, noting that she instigated their first kiss.

Kardashian also said during the episode that she and Barker now know they want to spend their lives together.

“Travis and I talk about a future together all the time. The second we fell in love, we knew how different it was than anything either of us have had before,” she said.

Barker wasn't the only person to wish Kardashian a happy birthday. Her sister Kim Kardashian also posted a tribute.

"Each year around the sun with you I learn and grow and evolve more because of you!" she wrote with photos of the two of them swimming in bright blue bathing suits. "Thank you for teaching me to always go for it and follow my heart even if no one else understands. They just aren’t on our growth path lol Happy Birthday @kourtneykardash! Happiness looks so good on you. I love you so much!!!"

Not to be outdone, younger sister Khloe Kardashian also posted in honor of the eldest Kardashian sister's big day — alongside some hilarious photos from a 2005 vacation to Cabo, Mexico.

"Every single year I love to profess my love to you. Every single year I make sure to remind you just how special you are to me. You are my best friend, my soulmate, my everything. Words don’t do our bond justice," she wrote, in part. "You know how much I love and adore you. How much I look up to you. You know how happy I am to see you as you are today."

Khloe noted she's never seen Kourtney "so happy" and that it "looks great on you boo."

"Kourt, I pray this birthday is one of your best ones yet. You have taught me that Life only gets better if you allow it to," she concluded. "In the wise words of the birthday girl 'my vibe right now is just living life.' Never stop baby girl!"