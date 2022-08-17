‘13 Reasons Why’ star Tommy Dorfman reveals she's engaged

"13 Reasons Why" actor Tommy Dorfman says she's engaged and "in love."

In the latest episode of the podcast "Broad Ideas with Rachel Bilson," Dorfman referred to her fiancée and "her person" several times during the conversation.

When explaining why she was late to record the show, the Netflix star told Bilson and co-host Olivia Allen she was at the bike store to buy her fiancée a new ride after her only form of transportation was stolen.

"My fiancée’s bike got stolen yesterday and she was out of town so I was like, ‘Let me surprise you with a new bike,’” Dorfman said.

The 30-year-old did not reveal details behind the engagement, nor did she identify her fiancée.

The actor said she “fell in love” with her fiancée, the first woman she’s been with “in a very long time.”

"Oh, it's just great. It's very affirming. It's very safe, but also not safe. Being in love is so scary and so uncomfortable and so painful," Dorfman said.

The engagement news comes months after Dorfman's former husband, Peter Zurkuhlen, filed for divorce in February, according to a report from E! News at the time. The couple separated in June 2021, according to the filing.

“I probably got married for the first time, now reflecting on it, for safety," she said in the podcast. "Because it felt like a safe space that I could carve out for myself in a world that was ever-changing, and I was just dealing with stuff that I didn’t really know about yet.”

The star said that when she and her fiancée first met, they would initially send each other tons of songs — at least one of which was by Blossom Dearie, a popular jazz musician in the late 1950s and 1960s. When Bilson and Allen noted that sending songs is a sure sign of love, Dorfman said she'd "never had that experience before."

Dorfman also opened up about realizing she had an interest in women in a way that she hadn't been aware of since high school.

“I was really scared to admit that I was perhaps maybe attracted to women because I felt like I had such safe relationships with all the women in my life because they thought of me as a gay man,” she later added.

However, Dorfman said the closest women in her life, many of whom she noted are straight, were the ones who cared the least about her sexual orientation.

When asked about children, Dorfman explained that it's likely in the future, but not yet.

"I do at some point, not today," she said.

She added that she wants to be in a situation where she can take time off to be with kids, and she currently is not at that point in her life.

The "Love, Victor" actor came out as transgender in an interview with Time last summer.

In the story released in July 2021, Dorfman told the magazine that she had been privately identifying and living as a trans woman for a year and saw the idea of “coming out” as somewhat funny.

“It’s funny to think about coming out, because I haven’t gone anywhere. I view today as a reintroduction to me as a woman, having made a transition medically. Coming out is always viewed as this grand reveal, but I was never not out. Today is about clarity: I am a trans woman,” she explained.