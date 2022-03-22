Bride-to-be Grace Gwaltney was met with a sweet surprise when she ran into Tom Hanks during her pre-wedding photo shoot.

The actor stopped Gwaltney to say hi while she was outside with her bridal party on the big day. Gwaltney’s wedding photographer, Rachel Rowland, captured the iconic moment on camera, which she posted as the last image in a series of photos on Instagram.

"I’d like to say a photobomb from Tom Hanks was the best part of yesterday but honestly I’d be lying. (No offense to the GOAT)," Rowland captioned the post shared on Sunday.

The rest of the photos were of Gwaltney and her now-husband, Luke Gwaltney, smiling and laughing in each shot.

"Yesterday was filled with joy, and laughter and fun and love and family and hugs and I just can’t get enough of Grace and Luke," Rowland continued in the caption.

"But go ahead and swipe swipe swipe for some Hanks action."

Tom Hanks surprises soon-to-be bride Grace Gwaltney in Pittsburgh, PA, when she is on her way to the altar. rachelrowland / Instagram

In the photo, Gwaltney appears thrilled while standing next to Hanks, who's looking right at her.

“We were all walking from the hotel to the limo, and out of nowhere, he pops up and just says, ‘My name is Tom Hanks! Can I take a photo with the bride?’ We all started screaming and were pretty much in shock," Rowland recalled to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

"He was just as wonderful and charming as you’d assume. His wife, Rita, was there and got in some photos, too," she added.

This isn't the first time that Hanks surprised someone on their wedding day. In 2016, he stopped to take pictures with a newlywed couple in Central Park. And in 2018, he responded to a wedding invitation he received from a couple with a signed photograph of him holding the wedding invitation up to his head.

“Dang it, but I am in rehearsals for a play here in Los Angeles starting in May,” he told them at the time. “Rats. Gotta send regrets.”

In October 2021, Hanks surprised another newlywed couple when he took a photo with brides Diciembre and Tashia Farries, who were celebrating their nuptials on the beach by Santa Monica Pier.

“We were so in our own moment so for him to walk up, it was shocking and took a second for us to realize. It was the cherry on top for our big day,” Diciembre told TODAY at the time.

Diciembre noted that Hanks spoke with her and her wife for at least five minutes before he took that memorable photo with them and their son, August.

“He said he noticed the ceremony and gave us many compliments and just said we looked beautiful,” Tashia told TODAY. “He gave us love advice and was just so positive and humble.”

Hanks got married to Samantha Lewes in 1978 before separating in 1987, then tied the knot with Rita Wilson in 1988. Hanks and Lewes share two kids — Colin, 44, and Elizabeth, 39 — and Hanks and Wilson also have two kids, Chester (Chet), 31, and Truman, 26.