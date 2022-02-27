Tom Brady celebrates 13 years with Gisele Bündchen: ‘Blessed to call you my wife’

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are still so in love after more than a decade of marriage!

The recently-retired quarterback marked the couple's 13th wedding anniversary with a touching post dedicated to his wife.

On Instagram, Brady posted a black-and-white throwback photo of the pair on their wedding night. In the shot, the two shared an embrace as Brady kissed her on the tip of her nose.

“13 years ago, we both said ‘I do’ ….and you have been the best thing that ever happened to my life,” he wrote. “I love you more now than I ever could have imagined. You are the best mother and wife and supporter in the world and I am blessed to call you my wife. Te amo muito meu amor, happy anniversary @gisele.”

Bündchen, 41, shared the same photo on her Instagram, writing in the caption, “Happy anniversary love of my life! Te amo! ❤️ @tombrady.”

Throughout his prolific career, Bündchen has shown unwavering support for her husband. Last year, after Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to victory at the Super Bowl, Bündchen was at his side to celebrate.

Brady recalled the moment during an appearance on “The Late Late Show,” telling James Corden about the moment he saw his wife and three children on the sidelines.

“All of a sudden, I see my oldest son run over to me," Brady recalled. "‘Dad!’ I gave him a big hug and I saw my two little ones and all of a sudden I saw my wife and I gave her a big hug and just as a I did it, she says, ‘What more do you have to prove?’”

Earlier this month, Brady shocked the sports world when he announced his retirement after 22 seasons in the NFL. After he made the announcement, Bündchen took to Instagram to share a series of photos commemorating his long career.

“I’m so proud of you, and of everything you have had to overcome physically and emotionally over the years,” she wrote in part. “I am in awe of your dedication, and of everything you have achieved. You love what you do, and you leave behind a legacy that is a beautiful example for future generations.”

"I know how excited you are about the next chapter of your life," Bündchen continued. "Watching you work so hard in your football career and seeing the dedication you are now putting into all your new endeavors is incredibly inspiring.”

“There is nothing you can’t achieve. I have always been here for you, you know that, and I’m as excited as you are for what the future holds!”

Brady left a sweet reply on his wife’s post, writing, “I couldn’t do it without your love and support!”

“You make everyday of my life brighter and more fun and you challenge me to be my best in every aspect of my life,” he continued. “You are my biggest supporter and I love you more than anything in this world.”

