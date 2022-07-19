Tom Bergeron and Alfonso Ribeiro share sweet exchange on Instagram following 'DWTS' host news

Alfonso Ribeiro has the Tom Bergeron seal of approval!

Bergeron and Ribeiro exchanged sweet messages on Instagram following the news that Ribeiro is set to co-host Season 31 of "Dancing With the Stars" alongside Tyra Banks.

“Now, getting Conrad Green back as DWTS showrunner is only ONE of their smartest decisions. Here’s the other one 👏🏼 Congratulations, buddy!” Bergeron, 67, wrote in a recent post, sharing photos of himself with Ribeiro.

“I just hope I can make you proud,” Ribeiro, 50, wrote in the comments, to which Bergeron replied, “I have no doubt.”

Ribeiro has already made his mark in the “DWTS” ballroom. He won Season 19 of the competition show with pro partner Witney Carson in 2014, and he returned as a guest judge, as well as a substitute host for Bergeron, in Season 21.

Ribeiro took home a Mirror Ball in season 19. Adam Taylor / Getty Images

Erin Andrews, who also previously served as a “DWTS” co-host, also congratulated Ribeiro in the comments of Bergeron’s post, writing, “Whooohooo for sure!! Congrats @therealalfonsoribeiro ❤️❤️❤.”

This isn’t the first time Ribeiro has hosted a show once helmed by Bergeron. Ribeiro took over hosting duties for “America’s Funniest Home Videos” after Bergeron stepped down in 2015.

Tom Bergeron returned to play "Who Breaks It?" during the season finale of "America's Funniest Home Videos" in May 2016. Michael Ansell / Getty Images

Ribeiro shared his gratitude for Bergeron in a 2021 interview with the Atlanta Black Star, revealing that Bergeron helped him at a time when he was struggling to figure out the next steps in his career.

“‘Dancing with the Stars’ came around and I got an opportunity to do that. And then Tom Bergeron went to ABC and the producers and said, “I think Alfonso should be the next host of ‘America’s Funniest Home Videos,’” he said. “I recognize how valuable that was.”

Ribeiro announced last week that he would be joining “DWTS” in a cute video with co-host Tyra Banks.

“I love ‘Dancing With the Stars’ so much this season, I asked for a front-row seat,” Ribeiro said in the clip shared on Instagram.

“Well, guess what, Alfonso?” Banks said. “You’ve got it! And I cannot wait to see you in the ballroom.”