TODAY looks back on 2021: Revisit all the fun we had and memories we made

Reunited in person after months apart during the pandemic, the TODAY family reached new heights in 2021 — and even leaped from them.

TODAY took a look back at all the laughs, fun, hugs and once-in-a-lifetime experiences that made this year one to remember.

After so much time apart as a result of COVID-19 protocols, co-anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb in May sat side by side in Studio 1A together to host the show in person for the first time in 15 months.

A month earlier, Savannah was joined by Craig Melvin, Sheinelle Jones, Dylan Dreyer and Jenna Bush Hager as they got their COVID-19 vaccine shots live on the show after becoming eligible to receive them. They joined Hoda, Carson Daly and Al Roker, who were already vaccinated by that time.

“You know I’m not a man of great emotion, but I’m that close to crying,” Craig said at the time.

That uplifting moment on Rockefeller Plaza was followed by another one on the plaza in April when former President George W. Bush welcomed 30 immigrants from 17 countries as new U.S. citizens in a naturalization ceremony live on TODAY.

After the former president paid tribute to the newest Americans, his daughter paid tribute to Bush's father a few months later by continuing a proud family tradition of skydiving.

Jenna plummeted 10,000 feet with the help of a member of the Army's famed parachute team, the Golden Knights, in honor of her grandfather, late President George H.W. Bush, a World War II Navy veteran who was skydiving up to his 90th birthday.

"It feels like floating, but it’s one of the most exhilarating, terrifying moments of your life,” Jenna said.

While Jenna enjoyed the thrills of gravity this year, Al was busy defying it. TODAY's weatherman was beaming in September after experiencing weightlessness for the first time when he floated in air for a few minutes aboard the modified Boeing 727 known as the "G-Force One."

Savannah, who celebrated her 10th anniversary as a member of the TODAY team in June, also had a bucket-list moment of her own. She had the answers to all the questions as a guest host of the iconic quiz show "Jeopardy!" in June.

The fun continued over the summer at the Tokyo Olympics, where the TODAY crew basked in the euphoria of Team USA's parade of medalists and enjoyed the food and culture of Japan. Savannah also involuntarily bonded with some local Tokyo cotton candy that just wouldn't let go of her.

Once they were done chanting "U-S-A! U-S-A!" the TODAY anchors celebrated another American institution in September when Broadway reopened in New York City.

It also wouldn't be TODAY without interviews with some of Hollywood's biggest stars, whether it was Hoda trying her luck with getting Jennifer Lopez to speak about her rekindled romance with Ben Affleck or Hoda and Savannah seeing if Affleck's old friend Matt Damon had anything to say about it.

Live music also returned to Rockefeller Plaza, with Coldplay kicking things off in style in June.

Throughout it all, the friendship of the TODAY family was on full display on and off the set, from NFL-themed road trips to a football-themed Halloween extravaganza. Whether it was a bowling showdown, a friendly game of cornhole, or a TODAY pickleball tournament, they were always up for a good time and a couple cocktails together.

“I like a sport where you could do it barefoot while holding a rosé,” Savannah said about pickleball. “That’s my kind of sport.”

We can only imagine what 2022 has in store!