Tinx explains what she learned from being cheated on — and why she shared the experience

Finding out that your partner cheated on you can be heartbreaking, but it can also teach you a few important life lessons. Just ask digital creator Christina “Tinx” Najjar.

The podcast host sat down with TODAY lifestyle and commerce contributor Jill Martin for a new TODAY All Day special titled “The New Rules for Finding Love,” and revealed what she learned when her boyfriend was unfaithful last year.

Tinx explained that she found out about the cheating from one of her social media followers.

"It was really painful. In the moment I was just in total disbelief," she said. "I completely believed that he was in love with me, too."

Afterwards, Tinx filmed herself explaining what had happened in an emotional TikTok video. At first, she wasn't sure if she should actually publish it, but then she started thinking about the way the media often points the finger at women who were cheated on while reporting about celebrities.

"When a male celebrity cheats on a woman, it's always like, 'What did she do?'" she said.

Tinx realized that she had the opportunity to tell her own story directly and potentially help out other women who were in the same boat.

"There’s young women out there who respect me or follow me or think I'm cool or whatever. And I can show them that you know, it happened to me and it's nothing that I did," she said.

The 31-year-old called the opportunity a "silver lining" and said she's happy she was able to channel her pain towards creating a "teachable moment" for her followers. And it certainly seems to have paid off.

"I got thousands and thousands and thousands of message that I still get today of young people writing and saying, 'You know, I got cheated on. I took it really personally and then I watched all your old videos and I realize it's nothing that I did; it's about the other person," she said.

Tinx isn't the only sharing her relationship lessons in the new TODAY All Day special. Martin also opened up the reason behind her 2020 breakup with her fiancé, Erik Brooks and how their relationship has changed since they reunited in November 2021.

Watch “The New Rules for Finding Love” on TODAY All Day April 4 at 7 p.m. ET.