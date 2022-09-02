Timothée Chalamet makes bold statement in blood-red backless look at Venice Film Festival

The 79th Venice International Film Festival is officially underway this week. Of course, it’s no surprise that actor Timothée Chalamet turned up at one of the most fashion-forward film events ready to paint the festival red.

Timothee Chalamet attends the "Bones And All" red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 02, 2022 in Venice, Italy. Stefania D'Alessandro / WireImage

Chalamet attended the red carpet premiere for his new film “Bones And All” on Friday, Sept. 2 dressed in a custom red backless set designed by Haider Ackermann.

The blood-red piece pared well with fiery statements made by Chalamet during the Venice press conference for the movie. “Bones And All” follows a cannibal couple living in the 80s pre-social media and all of its faults and toxicities. (Could the fierce color of his look be a nod to the film's gruesome subject matter? We're thinking a resounding 'yes,' Clarice.)

Timothee Chalamet attends the "Bones And All" red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 02, 2022 in Venice, Italy. Dominique Charriau / WireImage

“To be young now, and to be young whenever—I can only speak for my generation—is to be intensely judged,” Chalamet said during a press conference, according to Variety. “I can’t imagine what it is to grow up with the onslaught of social media, and it was a relief to play characters who are wrestling with an internal dilemma absent the ability to go on Reddit, or Twitter, Instagram or TikTok and figure out where they fit in.”

Emphasizing that his words weren’t meant to cast judgment, the actor added, “You can find your tribe there... I think it’s hard to be alive now. I think societal collapse is in the air. That’s why hopefully, this movie will matter.”

Timothée Chalamet stars in the upcoming project helmed by Luca Guadagnino. MGM / YouTube

“Bones And All” will premiere in the U.S. on Nov. 23.

Luca Guadagnino, who previously directed Chalamet in his breakout role in “Call Me By Your Name,” also helmed “Bones And All,” which was adapted from a book by Camille DeAngelis. Taylor Russel (“Words on Bathroom Walls) stars alongside Chalamet as his romantic interest, as they eat human flesh and set out on a road trip across America.