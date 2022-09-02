You can now channel the voice of the Ghost Host from the Haunted Mansion on TikTok

Welcome, foolish mortals, to your new favorite TikTok feature.

On Sept. 2, Disney Parks revealed it is celebrating Halloween early by teaming up with TikTok to bring some of its spooky characters to life via the text-to-speech app.

Users can now select from three ride-inspired voices to read text on their videos: The Ghost Host and Madame Leota, both from the Haunted Mansion ride, as well as a pirate from the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction.

"🚨BREAKING🚨 Disney Parks Text-to-Speech Voices have materialized for the Halloween season," the video caption reads.

The video demonstrates each of the voices, the first being the booming Ghost Host and next the eerie vocals of fortune teller Madame Leota, followed by a pirate with a thick accent. The video closes out with a clip of the ghost bride from the Haunted Mansion and the sound of Madame Leota's voice yet again, saying "Be sure to use #DisneyParkVoices."

Another video was posted shortly after, focusing specifically on Madame Leota's voice as viewers are introduced to the current tenants of the Haunted Mansion's graveyard.

The new text-to-speech voices can be added to a video just like any other voice that currently exist in the TikTok library.

Disney

Here's how to use the new Disney Parks voice feature on TikTok

After recording a video (which can be at any length), go to the editing page and tap the text icon in the upper right hand corner.

Write out text in any color and font, then click "done" and tap the words that are inserted into your video. Click "Text-to-speech" and look for the three voices in the "Disney" tab.

These voices will be available to use on the text-to-speech feature for the next three months and will be available for those in the U.S., UK, New Zealand, Australia, Singapore and more.

More information is available on the Disney Parks Voices landing page.