Teresa Giudice says she believes Ramona Singer didn’t mean any harm when she shared all the details of Giudice’s upcoming wedding on social media.

“I think it was an honest mistake,” the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star, 50, told "ET" at the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

The incident in question happened last week, when Singer, 65, showed off her invitation to Giudice’s wedding in her Instagram story.

“I just got the most exotic, glamorous wedding invitation I've ever received in my life, and trust me, I receive a lot,” the “Real Housewives of New York” star said. “This is a Lucite invitation that was presented on top of this gift…”

She then shared a glimpse of the invitation on camera — and in doing so, revealed the location, date and time of the ceremony, which Giudice and her fiancé, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, had not previously shared publicly.

“I called her and I’m like, can you please take that down,” Giudice told "ET."

Singer immediately removed the post, and Giudice and Ruelas agreed that it seemed like an "honest mistake."

However, Giudice admitted she was upset after her wedding details were leaked.

“Just because now I’m going to have to have extra security,” she said.

Giudice also shared that she and her fiancé would consider the possibility of changing their wedding date to protect their privacy.

“I don’t know. We’ll see. … Some people were telling us we should do that,” she said.

After all the drama, is Singer still invited?

Giudice seemed to hesitate slightly when asked this question on the red carpet, but then joined her fiancé in saying, “Yes.”

Singer and Giudice appeared together in the first season of “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip,” which brought together fan favorites from the different “Housewives” series.

Kenya Moore, Melissa Gorga, Ramona Singer, Teresa Giudice, Luann de Lesseps, Cynthia Bailey and Kyle Richards united for the first season of "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip." NBC

While she hasn’t said much about the recent slip-up, Singer hinted she was embarrassed by the incident in a recent Instagram post.

Singer shared a photo with Andy Cohen to wish him a happy birthday, and the “Watch What Happens Live” host cheekily wrote in the comments, “I would be honored for you to leak the location of my next party, Ramona!”

Singer replied to his comment with an emoji of a monkey covering its face with its hands.