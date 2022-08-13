Comedian and actor Teddy Ray died on Friday, August 12. He was 32.

Comedy Central confirmed Ray’s death in a tweet on Friday, Aug. 12. Alongside a photo of Ray smiling as he held a microphone on stage, the network shared a touching message about his passing, writing, “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community.”

In the comment section of Ray’s final post on Instagram July 30, fans, friends, and fellow comedians mourned his death with touching sentiments.

“Abbott Elementary” creator and star Quinta Brunson wrote, “Heartbroken. Gonna miss you teddy.”

Chaunté Wayans commented a series of emojis, adding, “🙏🏾😢.”

“Black-ish” star and comedian Deon Cole simply commented, “Wow,” while Katt Williams called Ray “brilliant,” adding, “So sorry. Love u.”

Former “Jersey Shore” star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi also wrote, “Love you teddy.”

On Instagram Stories, Issa Rae shared a single photo of Ray and added a white heart sticker.

Issa Rae / Instagram

Her production HOORAE Media also posted a tribute to Ray on Twitter, writing, “Rest in Power to our longtime creative collaborator and friend, Teddy Ray. Grateful for the energy you always brought to our projects and sets!”

Teddy Ray, who accumulated a large following of almost 200,000 followers on social media, was a standup comedian. In recent months, he performed at the DC Comedy Loft Washington D.C. on July 8 and 9 and at HaHa Comedy Club in Los Angeles on June 23 at "The Young OGs Comedy Show."

In addition to performing standup, Ray was a writer and actor on the comedy series “How to Be Broke.” He also appeared in a 2021 episode of the improv comedy courtroom show “Cancel Court," “Scroll Wheel of Time" and the HBO Max series "Pause with Sam Jay."

No cause of death has been shared at this time.