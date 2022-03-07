Taron Egerton is letting fans know he is OK after passing out on stage Saturday night.

The “Rocketman” star is currently across the pond performing his new play, “Cock,” at London’s Ambassadors Theatre. During the first showing, Egerton fainted on stage.

On Sunday, March 6, he wrote on his Instagram story, “As some of you may have heard, I passed out during the first performance of COCK last night.”

Despite the scary moment, Egerton, 32, assured his followers that he is “completely fine.”

“Slightly sore neck and a bruised ego but I’m fine,” he quipped.

He then joked, “I’ve decided to put a positive spin on it and I would appreciate it if anyone who was in the theatre last night just said that I gave such a committed, electrifying performance that my body couldn’t handle it and checked out.”

The actor said the audience should expect to see him on stage the following night. He also specifically thanked his understudy, Joel Harper-Jackson, who finished the rest of the production when he couldn’t continue.

According to Deadline, Egerton was halfway through the show when he collapsed and the play paused. The curtain came down and a doctor from the crowd treated Egerton.

Marianne Elliott, the play’s director, spoke to the audience before Harper-Jackson and the cast resumed the show.

“Cock,” which was written by Mike Bartlett and first debuted in 2009, tells the story of John — played by “Bridgerton”’s Jonathan Bailey — who questions his sexuality after falling for a woman despite previously identifying as gay. Egerton plays John’s long-term boyfriend.

Deadline reports that previews for this revival will continue until Monday and then the play will have a 12-week run.

Prior to the inaugural performance, Egerton shared how much he has enjoyed working on the production.

“Three weeks into rehearsing for @cocktheplayldn and having the best time,” he wrote on Instagram last month. “I knew it would be hard work preparing for COCK but I had no idea COCK would be so much fun.”

After his time on stage, Egerton will next appear in the drama “Tetris” and the Apple Series “In With the Devil.” He is best known for portraying Elton John in the 2019 biopic "Rocketman," later snagging the Golden Globe for best actor in comedy or musical.