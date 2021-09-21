Tarek El Moussa, Heather Rae Young react to Christina Haack’s engagement

Tarek El Moussa and his fiancée, Heather Rae Young, are sending their best wishes to El Moussa's ex-wife, Christina Haack, after Haack announced Monday that she was engaged to new beau Joshua Hall.

While chatting with People magazine on Monday, El Moussa was asked if he and Young had heard about his ex-wife's plans to walk down the aisle a third time.

"We ​​just saw, but congratulations!" said the "Flipping 101" star, 40.

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young sent their best wishes to El Moussa's ex-wife, Christina Haack, after Haack announced her engagement to Joshua Hall. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for MTV

Young, 34, also responded to Haack's life update with enthusiasm. "Wow, awesome!" said the "Selling Sunset" star. "We just want nothing but happiness for (Christina and Josh) and nothing but happiness for the kids."

Added Young, "We’re looking forward to the next chapter of everyone’s lives."

El Moussa and Haack, 38, married in 2009 and finalized their divorce in 2018. The "Flip or Flop" co-stars share a daughter, Taylor, 10, and son, Brayden, 6.

Haack also shares a son, Hudson, 2, with her second ex-husband, British TV personality Ant Anstead. Haack announced her split from from the "Celebrity IOU: Joyride" host, 42, last September after less than two years of marriage.

On Monday, Haack announced her plans to tie the knot with Hall in an Instagram post. The “Christina on the Coast” star shared a trio of photos of her and Hall cozying up to one another on the beach. The final photo found her showing off her diamond engagement ring.

She captioned the post with emoji of a heart, a lock, a key and a diamond ring.

The mom of three went public her relationship with the Austin-based realtor in July.

"When we met this past spring, the synchronicities hit us so hard and fast they were impossible to ignore. I felt immediately crazy protective over him and wanted to keep him for myself and get to know each other before the tornado (media attention) hit," she wrote next to an Instagram photo of the pair embracing on a beach.

She went on to say that she and Hall had enjoyed "a few solid months of just us getting to know each other" and that she had "loved every second of it."

Haack also said she intended to ignore "all the nonsense online" from critics who blasted her for finding love again.

"I may be a bit crazy and I’m definitely not perfect but I will never live my life based on other people’s judgments or opinions," she wrote. "We pride ourselves on never judging others and always wanting others to be happy and we wish others would have the same respect.

"Josh doesn’t have social media, but I want to thank him for whisking me away on a romantic tropical vacation he planned entirely on his own," she continued.

She added, "So yes ‘another relationship’ and guess what. I’m 38 — I’ll do what I want."