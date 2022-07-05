Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa had an extra special reason to celebrate the Fourth of July this year. The newlyweds, who tied the knot in October, were also commemorating the exact anniversary of the day they first met three years ago.

To mark the occasion, the reality stars each shared a sweet post on their respective Instagram pages.

Tarek, 40, posted a photo of the couple grinning while holding an American flag during a boating excursion.

“You know those moments in life that change everything? 3 years ago today I had one of those moments," the "Flip or Flop" star captioned his post.

As it turns out, the lovebirds first met on a boating trip, and Tarek instantly fell for the "Selling Sunset" star.

"But I remember knowing instantly that I had met the person I wanted to spend the rest of my life with… a little insane right!? But when you know you know 🤷🏻‍♂️," he wrote.

Heather, 34, also celebrated the day they met with a romantic post that began with the phrase “Fireworks any time I’m with you ❤️.”

The real estate agent offered some background on their "meet cute" story, explaining that they were initially on separate boats, then she ended up jumping onto Tarek’s boat.

“Little did we know that moment would change both of our lives forever,” she mused. “There’s a lot of cute details to the story that I’ve shared in the past but I swear I still til this day get chills when I think about this moment… it just goes to show that you never know what life has in store for you 🤍."

Heather called the moment "one of the best days" of her life and encouraged her followers to have a great holiday, adding that you never know when you'll have a "life changing moment."

The couple got engaged in July 2020 after dating for a year, and said "I do" in Santa Barbara, California in October 2021. They also made sure to include Tarek's two children, Taylor (11) and Brayden (6), who he shares with his ex-wife Christina Hall.

In February, Heather penned an essay for TODAY explaining why she changed her mind about having children when she met Tarek. The "Selling Sunset" star revealed that she had never wanted to be a mom, but changed her tune when she started spending time with Tarek's children.

"When Tarek and I started dating, I told him, 'As much as I love Taylor and Brayden, I’m not going to have children of my own.' But seeing Tarek as a dad completely changed my mind about everything. He’s obsessed with them," she wrote.