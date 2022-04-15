Sydney Sweeney is more than an actor. She's a mechanic too!

On Wednesday, the "Euphoria" star showed off a 1969 Ford Bronco that she said she completely restored herself at eBay Motors' first New York Auto Parts Show.

Sydney Sweeney opens up about refurbishing a 1969 Ford Bronco and says that she's "done everything from rebuilding the transmission to wire brushing out rust." Sara Jaye Weiss / Shutterstock

“I’ve done everything from rebuilding the transmission, to wire brushing out rust,” Sweeney said in a statement provided by eBay Motors.

Sweeney noted that she bought the car in February, and since then, she's been showing off how she refurbished it on TikTok. The "White Lotus" star shared videos of herself customizing the interior and installing the vehicle's fuel pump.

“It’s really important to me to preserve the integrity of the original Ford build," she said.

Last month, Sweeney chatted on the "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" about how she's been fixing up the car.

"My best friend's dad builds and restores Porsches, so he set up a part of his shop and has been guiding me along the way," she said. "I've been learning the whole process. It's been a lot of fun."

On Instagram, Sweeney said that her best friend's father has been a "2nd dad to me half of my life." Although she didn't know much about cars, he "patiently taught me the ins and outs of car restoration."

"There were a bunch of bruises, stained hands, a broken finger, bolts that wouldn’t budge, and difficulty finding parts," she said. "But I’m so proud of how it’s all come together!"

Sydney Sweeney says that it was "really important" for her to "preserve the integrity of the original Ford build" when she was refurbishing her car. Sara Jaye Weiss / Shutterstock

In February, Sweeney told Cosmopolitan that she loves to drive vintage cars because they have "history." So when she was in quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic, she began browsing auction sites.

"I wanted a Bronco so badly," she told Cosmopolitan. "But I wanted to build one so that when I drove it and people said 'cool car,' I could be like, 'yeah, thanks,' and know I made it."

Sydney Sweeney says that her best friend's dad helped her refurbish her 1969 Ford Bronco that she showed off at the eBay Motors New York Auto Parts show. Sara Jaye Weiss / Shutterstock

Thanks to her work on "Euphoria" and "The White Lotus," Sweeney's life has changed a lot from when she was a high schooler in Spokane, Washington.

"I remember myself just three, four years ago not wanting to park in my school lot because I didn’t have a nice car," she recalled. "But then at the same time, I’m beyond proud of myself. I get teary thinking that I’m actually working and achieving my dreams."