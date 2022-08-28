Sydney Sweeney asks fans to ‘stop making assumptions’ amid backlash to mom’s surprise party

Sydney Sweeney is defending her family after pictures from her mother's milestone birthday party were interpreted as political statements.

On Saturday, the star of the HBO series "Euphoria" posted a series of pics on Instagram showing her mom Lisa's country western-themed surprise 60th birthday party. Guests dressed in cowboy and cowgirl attire and enjoyed different stations at the party including mechanical bull riding, jean jacket embroidery, hatchet throwing and line dancing.

“No better way to celebrate my momma than a surprise hoedown,” the 24-year-old actress wrote in the caption.

While Sweeney and her family celebrated the milestone party, some online users focused on what they believed to be political red flags.

In the photos, we see Sweeney with a birthday cake alongside her mom and grandmother and a man wearing a "Blue Lives Matter" t-shirt, which is a countermovement advocating that those who are prosecuted and convicted of killing law enforcement officers should be sentenced under hate crimes.

In photos posted by Sweeney's brother, Trent, guests can be seen wearing red caps. Followers online believed the caps said "Make America Great Again," but Trent Sweeney clarified on Instagram that they instead riffed on the presidential slogan and said "Make Sixty Great Again."

Following the backlash, Sweeney took to Twitter later that day to send a message to those calling out her and her family.

"You guys this is wild," Sweeney wrote on Twitter. "An innocent celebration for my moms milestone 60th birthday has turned into an absurd political statement, which was not the intention. Please stop making assumptions. Much love to everyone and Happy Birthday Mom!"

But some fans were not buying that there was no political intention behind the garb.

"'Assumptions'?" one person tweeted. "Your family are wearing MAGA hats and blue lives matter shirts, they’re racist. Time to face reality sweets, just because your white and famous doesn’t mean you get to have it all."

"You’re not responsible for your family’s bigoted beliefs but it’s ridiculous for you to claim people are 'making assumptions' when the shirt literally is a political statement," another person replied to Sweeney.

Some fans came to Sweeney's defense, saying that she shouldn't be called out for her family's choices.

"Welcome to AMERICA! Where you can’t express anything right winged without being cancelled! Sad," posted one person.

"I can’t believe they’re trying to ruin her special day, happy birthday to your mom!" tweeted another fan.

Others wondered if Sweeney would be more careful with her social media use going forward.

"Then you should’ve selected other pictures to post that wouldn’t be left up to interpretation in this manner," wrote another person. "Lesson learned for you, I 'assume.'"

