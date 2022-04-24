Susan Lucci thanks fans for their support after the death of her husband, Helmut Huber

Soap opera icon Susan Lucci is expressing gratitude for her fans following the death of her husband, Helmut Huber, last month.

The former “All My Children” star, 75, shared a photo on Instagram on Sunday of an elaborate flower arrangement.

In the caption, she wrote, “You have deeply touched my heart.”

She continued, “I thank each and every one of you for your outpouring of condolences for me — and beautiful, loving comments for Helmut.”

Huber died in March at age 84.

“With a roaring sense of humor, larger-than-life personality, and a practical problem-solver, he lived his life to the fullest,” the rep said in a statement emailed to TODAY at the time.

The actor’s publicist, Jessica Sciacchitano, also sent a statement that said, “Helmut’s passing is a tremendous loss for all who knew and loved him. He was an extraordinary husband, father, grandfather, and friend.”

Huber, who married Lucci in 1969, was her manager and the CEO of her Pine Valley Productions.

He was also a chef who was working at Long Island’s Garden City Hotel when he first met his wife.

Last week, Lucci posted a picture on Instagram of her dancing with the late television producer.

“The Love of My Life,” she captioned the sweet snap along with two heart emoji.

Many fans and celebrity friends reached out in the comments to send their love and support to Lucci.

Andy Cohen commented, “So sorry for your loss. The two of you were love personified.”

“Oh Susan,” “Ghosts” actor Rebecca Wisocky began in her reply. “I’m so sorry to hear this news. Sending you and the family so much love. With fond memories of Helmut.”

Former soap opera star Roselyn Sanchez, who recently appeared in “Fantasy Island,” said, “Thinking of you Susan… so sorry for your loss. Sending you love and light.”

Christie Brinkley also chimed in on the heartfelt post. After expressing her condolences, she added, “To witness the love you two shared was such a beautiful thing to behold.. a love that literally lit up the room.”