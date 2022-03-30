Susan Lucci's husband of more than 50 years, Helmut Huber, dies at 84

Television producer Helmut Huber, who was married to Susan Lucci for more than 50 years, has died. He was 84.

People reported that Huber died on Monday in Long Island, New York.

A representative for the family described Huber as a family man and loyal friend who loved deeply, according to the publication.

“With a roaring sense of humor, larger-than-life personality, and a practical problem-solver, he lived his life to the fullest,” the rep said in a statement.

Susan Lucci and Helmut Huber during the 7th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards at NBC Studios in New York on June 4, 1980. Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Lucci’s publicist, Jessica Sciacchitano, also gave People a statement about his death. The statement said, “Helmut’s passing is a tremendous loss for all who knew and loved him. He was an extraordinary husband, father, grandfather, and friend.”The family also asked for privacy at this time and for contributions to be made to the American Stroke association instead of flowers.

Huber and the “All My Children” star, 75, tied the knot in 1969. After her longtime success on the ABC soap opera, he became her manager and the CEO of Lucci’s Pine Valley Productions.

According to Deadline, the couple met at the Long Island’s Garden City Hotel where Huber worked as an executive chef. At the time, Lucci was also working at the hotel during her summer vacation from college. They dated for just three weeks before getting married on Sept. 13, 1969.

He frequently appeared on “Dancing With the Stars” in the audience when Lucci was a contestant on season seven in 2008.

Originally born in Innsbruck, Austria on Oct. 10, 1937, People reports that Huber became a United States citizen in 1994.

The television producer and chef is survived by Lucci, two sons, two daughters, a brother, eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren, according to People.

Lucci and Huber’s daughter, Liza Huber, followed in her mother’s footsteps and became an actress as well. She previously starred on the soap opera “Passions” from 1999 to 2008.

Huber’s death comes after the loss of Lucci’s mother last year.

The Emmy-winning actor revealed in June 2021 that her mom, Jeanette Lucci, had died at age 104.

She posted an emotional tribute on Instagram and included a photo of the two of them sitting together at her mother’s birthday party.

“Celebrating my mom’s 100th birthday with her—four years ago,” she said in the caption. “There were toasts to her and stories of her growing up in Pennsylvania’s Pocono Mountains and lots of love and music and laughter.”

She added, “My mom was a survivor and thriver — and I am so thankful to God that she was my mom.”