Steve Martin hints he’s done with acting after ‘Only Murders in the Building’

Steve Martin is hinting that he may retire from acting after "Only Murders in the Building" comes to an end — but he doesn't sound 100% sold on the idea.

The comedy legend, who turns 77 on Aug. 14, told The Hollywood Reporter that when he and co-stars Martin Short and Selena Gomez are finished making viewers of the hit Hulu mystery series laugh, he will bid farewell to Hollywood.

"When this television show is done, I’m not going to seek others. I’m not going to seek other movies. I don’t want to do cameos. This is, weirdly, it," said Martin.

Steve Martin, center, with co-stars Martin Short and Selena Gomez in a scene from Hulu's "Only Murders in the Building." Alamy Stock Photo

Martin explained that he'd like to spend more time with his wife of 15 years, Anne Stringfield, and their 9-year-old daughter.

“I have a family life that’s really fun,” he said. “To film a movie now, to go someplace else to live, I’m not willing to do that anymore. I can’t disappear for three months.”

Before beginning his movie career, Martin was one of the most successful stand-up comedians of the 1970s. Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

However, later in the same interview, Martin backtracked a bit. It appears that after decades in show business — including a wildly popular stand-up comedy career in the 1970s, an equally successful movie career in the 1980s and 1990s and, most recently, appearing in a hilarious stage show with Short — the idea of doing nothing seems a little dull.

“My wife keeps saying, ‘You always say you’re going to retire and then you always come up with something,’” said the entertainer, who has also written several novels and plays, a memoir and a musical.

“I’m really not interested in retiring. I’m not. But I would just work a little less. Maybe," he added.

Martin has starred in some of Hollywood's biggest hit comedies, including 1987's "Planes, Trains & Automobiles" with John Candy. Paramount Pictures / Getty Images

Whether or not he decides to cut back on his work hours, Martin will likely always devote a huge chunk of his time analyzing what makes people laugh.

To hear Martin's co-star and longtime pal Short tell it, Martin's love for comedy keeps him endlessly busy, even behind the scenes.

“(Martin) phoned me up once and said, ‘Do you have a minute to hear some jokes? I’m doing Jimmy Kimmel in two months,’” recalled Short. "'And you’re already working on it?!' That’s why he’s Steve Martin. That’s why he’s still Steve Martin.”