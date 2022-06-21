Steve Harvey writes heartfelt note to wife for 15th anniversary: ‘You simply changed my life’

Steve Harvey still wears his heart on his sleeve when it comes to his wife.

The “Family Feud” host is celebrating 15 years with his wife, Marjorie Elaine Harvey, and marked the occasion by penning a love letter in her honor. In a preface to the note, which was published in Good Housekeeping’s July/August 2022 issue, the comedian and actor described what it was like to glimpse his wife for the first time in 1987 while he performed at a standup show.

“The very first thing I said to Marjorie was, ‘I don’t know who you are, but I’m going to marry you one day.’ That was the beginning,” Steve told the magazine.

After falling out of touch, the two reconnected in 2005 through mutual friends and picked up where they left off.

“When we reconnected, I still wasn’t where I wanted to be,” Harvey recalled. “Even though I was making moves, I had nothing. I was in a dark space for quite some time, and I think all the stars aligned for us at the right moment.”

The comedian went on to recount what the past decade and a half with Marjorie have meant to him.

“I finally had somebody I could start over with. You were willing to get in that foxhole with me and grow with me. When we got back together, it was even better because we knew each other. It was just a perfect fit. It’s hard to explain. It wasn’t work. It wasn’t hard to be together. We laughed all the time. You made me happy. I made you happy. I filled in all your gaps. You sure filled in all my gaps. It didn’t take long for me to realize that you were the chick for me.”

In the letter, Harvey praised Marjorie for her parenting skills, noting how she has led by example.

“The way you handle motherhood is amazing. You are a much better parent than I am because you take the time to parent. You understand our children in a way I never have, but I look at you as an example.”

While Harvey is the father of seven children, Marjorie is the mother of three (Morgan, Jason, and Lori Harvey) — all of whom Harvey adopted.

“I owe you a debt of gratitude because you simply changed my life,” Harvey wrote at the end of the letter. “If people get tired of hearing me say that, that’s OK. It doesn’t change the facts. You are the single biggest reason outside of God’s grace that I am where I am today. You’re the one. I feel like if I lost everything, you’d stay with me and we’d build it up again. As a matter of fact, I know you would. Xo, Steve.”

Read the entirety of Steve Harvey’s letter to his wife in the July/August 2022 issue of Good Housekeeping which is out now.