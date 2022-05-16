‘We got it done!’: Stephen Curry celebrates becoming a college grad

Stephen Curry can now add college graduate to his resume.

The three-time NBA champion received a Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology from Davidson College on Sunday — 13 years after he left school to enter the NBA.

“Class of 2010….aka 2022 but we got it done!” Curry tweeted with a video of the graduation ceremony. “Thanks to my whole village that helped me get across the finish line. Made the promise when I left and had to see it through. Official @davidsoncollege alum. Momma we made it! #greatdaytobeawildcat.”

The Golden State Warriors star was one semester shy of completing his undergraduate degree, Davidson College said in a statement on Twitter.

“He re-enrolled at Davidson College for the spring semester and worked with: two members of the Davidson faculty, a Stanford University professor and a UC Santa Cruz professor who taught Stephen when both were at Davidson,” the college said.

Curry joined the NBA in 2009, and is often considered the league’s greatest shooter. The Warriors defeated the Memphis Grizzlies, 110-96, in Game 6 on Friday to win the second-round playoff series at the Chase Center, securing their spot in the 2022 Western Conference finals.

The Warriors shared an illustration of Curry in his graduation cap and gown in an Instagram post on Sunday, congratulating him.

“13 years after entering the NBA, Stephen Curry is a college grad,” the team wrote in their caption. “Stephen completed his final semester of coursework this spring and will receive a Bachelor of Arts degree with a major in Sociology from Davidson College.”

His wife, Ayesha Curry, shared the team’s post on her Instagram story, writing: “Proud would be an understatement! Congratulations to my love @stephencurry30 YOU DID IT!”

The NBA star did not attend commencement, but Davidson College said it “looks forward to an opportunity on campus in the future when we can present his diploma.”

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.