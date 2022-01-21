Staten Island's finest Pete Davidson and Colin Jost buy a Staten Island ferry

Pete Davidson and Colin Jost used to ride the Staten Island ferry while growing up.

Now they own one.

The "Saturday Night Live" stars spent $280,100 at an auction to purchase a decommissioned Staten Island ferry boat, their real estate agent, Paul Italia, confirmed to NBC News.

Davidson and Jost are working with Italia, the co-founder of The Stand comedy club in Manhattan, to turn the boat into a live entertainment space for comedy, music and more, Italia told The New York Post.

The 277-foot boat with a capacity of 5,200 is named the John F. Kennedy and was built in 1965. It had to be decommissioned due to mechanical issues, according to the NYC Department of Citywide Administrative Services.

The NYC DCAS joked on Twitter Thursday that the department hopes Davidson pays with an oversized sweepstakes winner check.

Jost and Davidson have until Jan. 29 to pick up the boat from the DCAS.

The two often jokingly reference their home borough on "Saturday Night Live," and Davidson is seen riding the ferry in his 2020 movie "The King of Staten Island" loosely based on his upbringing.

Jost and wife Scarlett Johansson announced their 2020 nuptials through Meals on Wheels, which posted a shot of the orange ferry and the words "Jost Married" on Instagram.