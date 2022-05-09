Sophie Turner says she ‘wept’ after meeting husband Joe Jonas for the first time

For Sophie Turner, the phrase "love at first sight" was pretty spot on when it came to meeting Joe Jonas.

The former “Game of Thrones” star paid a recent visit to “The Tonight Show Starting Jimmy Fallon,” where she confessed to falling in love with the singer-songwriter after their very first meeting.

Jimmy Fallon asked Turner when she realized she was going to marry the Jonas Brother.

"I mean, the first night I met him,” she told Fallon, even though she joked, “it may have been the alcohol."

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

The 26-year-old actor, who’s currently pregnant with her and Jonas’ second child, explained it all started when they met while hanging with all their friends.

“We went out, and we hung out at a bar with all my friends and all his friends,” she recalled. “They all came back to my apartment, and we had drinks after.”

By the time the evening was over and the merrymakers had departed, Turner found herself so overcome with such emotion that she burst into tears.

"I remember him leaving and I just wept to my brother," she said. "I was like, ‘I love this man so much!"

That line got a big laugh from Fallon. But booze or not, Turner knew it was the truth.

"I knew," she said. "And that was it."

Turner and Jonas, 32, started dating in 2016. The following year, the couple announced their engagement. Their aforementioned Las Vegas wedding occurred less than two months before they swapped vows once more in Paris, France, on June of 2019.