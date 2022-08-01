Sophia Grace of ‘Ellen’ fame addresses whether or not she’s had plastic surgery

Sophia Grace Brownlee is setting the record straight.

The 19-year-old influencer, who rose to fame for her childhood appearances on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” says that despite what some have speculated online, she has never had plastic surgery.

“No, I don’t have any plastic surgery,” she said in a recent YouTube video. “The main surgery people think I’ve had is my lips done. I mean, I really don’t think my lips look that big. Maybe I haven’t overlined them as much as I usually do today. But I’ve never had lip fillers. I wouldn’t be interested in getting lip fillers.”

She added that she wouldn't rule out plastic surgery down the line.

“I can never say that I wouldn’t get surgery in the future because you never know,” she said. “For now, I don’t really want any surgery. I don’t feel like I need it. But yeah, obviously, some people do, and that’s completely fine.”

Brownlee and her cousin, Rosie McClelland, 15, went viral when they performed their cover of Nicki Minaj’s “Super Bass” on “Ellen” in 2011, sporting matching pink tutus and tiaras.

DeGeneres appeared on stage with McClelland (left) and Brownlee at the 2012 Teen Choice Awards. John Shearer / AP

The duo went on to appear regularly on “Ellen” for the next several years, interviewing celebrities in their own series, “Tea Time with Sophia Grace and Rosie.”

In her recent YouTube video, Brownlee also shot down rumors that she and McClelland are no longer close.

“Me and Rosie have always been really close. We’ve been like sisters literally since she was born,” she said. “Obviously, when me and Rosie used to be in America together filming the ‘Ellen’ show, we would obviously be with each other every single day, so yeah, we definitely … used to see each other more.”

She added that she and her cousin don’t hang out as much these days because of their different ages.

“We do different things, we see different people,” she said. “We definitely don’t see each other as much as we used to, but it doesn’t change how close we are and how much we care about each other … We’ll always have the same bond.”

Browlee also opened up about her experiences with panic attacks, describing an incident last year when she struggled to breathe due to anxiety.

“I had this thing where I literally just woke up one day randomly — I was eating my dinner in the kitchen and I literally just started to get really breathless and I couldn’t breathe, and I literally felt like my world was ending and I felt like I was dying and I couldn’t breathe,” she said.

For a period of time, Brownlee said she had trouble breathing “every single day,” to the point where her mother once called an ambulance because she felt like her throat was closing up.

“I went to hospital and they told me, you’re fine, it’s just anxiety,” she said. “It really does show you how much anxiety can affect you and make you have real physical symptoms.”

After becoming household names on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” Brownlee and McClelland went on to release two story books, launched a line of dolls and appeared in a Nickelodeon movie, “Sophia Grace & Rosie’s Royal Adventure.”