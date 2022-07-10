Sofia Vergara is celebrating her milestone birthday with her family and friends all weekend long.

The "America's Got Talent" judge, who turned 50 on Sunday, July 10, shared photos of a sweet birthday picnic featuring her husband, Joe Manganiello, and son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara.

In another pic just with her husband, she captioned it simply, "Bday love."

In another post, she shared video of all the flowers and gifts she received, including a cake adorned with a sepia-toned photo from her childhood.

The former "Modern Family" star also shared a few stunning selfies as well.

Vergara kicked off her celebration a day early with a pre-birthday brunch. On Saturday, July 9, Vergara posted an Instagram slideshow of photos from the get together. The first image showed her posing with a hand on her hip while wearing a pair of large black sunglasses.

In front of her was a wine glass with a label that said, “50 and still fabulous.”

Over a dozen family members were seated beside her in another picture. Vergara wrote in the caption, “Pre bday lunch with my family.”

A follow-up post included a snap of Vergara getting ready to indulge in two birthday cakes, one with regular candles and other with “50.” The post also featured a selfie with her 30-year-old son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara and niece Claudia Vergara.

On her Instagram story, Vergara shared more photos and videos from her rooftop brunch.

Her 30-year-old son posted a special tribute video on his Instagram page with multiple childhood photos of Vergara and black-and-white throwbacks of him as a toddler next to Vergara.

For his caption, which was written in Spanish, he expressed his love for his mom and wished that the next 50 years were even better.

“Luuuv u,” she replied in the caption.

On his own feed, Manganiello uploaded a slideshow of some of the couple’s cutest moments in honor of her birthday.

The pair, who married in Palm Beach in 2015, danced in one photo and laughed together in a couple others.

“¡Feliz Cumpleaños mi amor! I love you so much” he captioned the pictures, which Vergara also shared on her Instagram story.

Last year, the “Magic Mike” star uploaded a few romantic snaps from their travels together for his birthday tribute. He called his wife the love of his life in the caption.

Former “Modern Family” co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson also took a moment to wish Vergara a happy birthday on Instagram this year.

He gushed that Vergara was one of his favorite women in the world and added, “I would love to be you in another life, por favor.”