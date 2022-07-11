Lifelong homies Snoop Dogg and Jamie Foxx are taking their friendship to the next level in Netflix's "Day Shift."

The film, which premieres on August 12, is set in Los Angeles and stars Snoop (born Calvin Broadus Jr.) as Big John Elliot, a vampire hunter in the industry union who is best friends with ex-union member Bud Jablonski (Foxx), a pool cleaner by day and a freelance vampire hunter by night who is desperate to make some extra cash.

After Bud is given an ultimatum by his wife (Megan Good), Big John helps him get back into the union — the more lucrative way to vampire hunt — and the action-packed adventures start to unfold, as seen in the movie's newly released trailer.

Playing best friends won't be hard for Foxx and Snoop, as the two are good friends in real life and help each other out with being parents.

Snoop Dogg as Big John Elliott, Jamie Foxx as Bud Jablonski and Seeger in "Day Shift." Parrish Lewis/Netflix © 2022. Parrish Lewis / Netflix

In Oct. 2021, Foxx, who is father to Corinne Foxx, 28, and Annalise Bishop, 13, said on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" that he asked Snoop to scare his daughter's boyfriend.

"What happened was my daughter, who didn't know I had already ran a background check on her boyfriend — he comes to the crib and Snoop happens to be there," Foxx told Fallon. "And I said, 'Snoop, there he is right there. Shake him up.'

"Snoop walked over to my daughter's boyfriend and said, 'hey, what's up,'" Foxx recalled. "'Look here: we her uncles, you know what I'm saying. So act accordingly homie.'"

Foxx said just those couple of sentences communicated a larger message.

"I wanted the young man to understand that she's got people that really love her," Foxx said. "So that if something does go wrong, Snoop is coming."