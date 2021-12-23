Siri Daly shares pics and sweet message to Carson Daly on 6th wedding anniversary

Carson Daly’s marriage with wife Siri is stronger than ever!

The TODAY contributor wished her husband a happy sixth anniversary Thursday on Instagram.

“Six years + I can’t even remember how many more… that’s because life with you and our family has felt like forever,” she captioned a series of black and white photos from their wedding day.

“I can’t even remember a before. I love you @carsondaly… Happy Anniversary!”

“Two of my faves. Happiest anniversary,” Carson’s TODAY colleague Jenna Bush Hager commented.

The couple, who recently shared their holiday card, has seen their family grow since they tied the knot. They are now parents to four kids, Jackson, 12, Etta, 9, London, 7, and Goldie, 1.

Siri has certainly not been shy about showing her love for Carson.

In June, she posted a sweet picture of Carson with their kids in honor of Father's Day.

That same month, she wished him a happy birthday on Instagram when he turned 48.

“Join me in wishing this golf-playing, pizza-making, hard-working, Raiders/Yankees/Islanders-loving, awesome husband and dad a HAPPY BIRTHDAY!” she captioned a photo of him dressed ready to golf.

In May, Siri saluted “The Voice” for wrapping up its 20th season over 10 years with a series of pictures of Carson and their kids.

“It doesn’t feel possible to recap 10 years of The Voice... the memories we’ve made within and outside the studio walls are endless,” Siri wrote on Instagram. “What I can say for certain is @carsondaly has worked his tushy off... and I say ‘tushy’ because I have 17 children. Congrats to everyone involved on 20 seasons and 10 fabulous years!”

Carson and Siri have enjoyed personal milestones, as well as professional ones. In March, their youngest child, Goldie, turned 1, and Siri marked the occasion with a sweet photo of her in the kitchen.

“Hanging out in my baking nook on my 1st birthday because that’s what I do,” she wrote.