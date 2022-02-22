IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Avoid 6 common skin care mistakes with these derm-approved products

Simone Biles reveals wedding details and how many kids she wants

She's peeling back the curtain on where she wants to exchange vows and how many children she hopes to have.

TODAY Exclusive: Simone Biles on engagement and what’s next for the couple

Feb. 18, 202206:02
/ Source: TODAY
By Drew Weisholtz

Simone Biles is giving the inside scoop on her big day.

The gold medal-winning Olympic gymnast, who revealed last week that she and NFL player Jonathan Owens had gotten engaged on Valentine’s Day, answered fan questions about their wedding on her Instagram stories Monday.

“Wedding planning has been going so well so far, it’s so exciting for me. I’m obsessed,” she wrote.

TODAY Exclusive: Watch Simone Biles’ sweet engagement to Jonathan Owens

Feb. 18, 202201:58

“I don’t think I’ll be a bridezilla because I’m making sure I know exactly what I want. Also, I’ll definitely hire a planner bc between this & building a house our hands are full.”

Biles is also pretty set on where the wedding will be.

“BEACH,” she wrote in all capital letters when asked about her wedding must-have. “It will be a destination wedding.”

When one person mentioned it sounds like they’ll tie the knot in Belize, where the couple has vacationed in the past, Biles was quick to pump the brakes.

“It actually will not be in Belize. Surprise surprise,” she wrote.

When a couple does decide to get hitched, it’s only natural for people to wonder if or when kids will follow. One fan asked if Biles and Owens plan to have children.

“God willing one day, but taking everything one step at a time. Definitely future plans,” Biles responded.

She elaborated in a short video she appeared in with Owens, who is a defensive back with the Houston Texans.

“So, I want two kids,” she said. “He always says he wants a football team, but he usually says three. We’ll see.”

And where will the couple settle?

Simone Biles announces engagement to boyfriend Jonathan Owens

Feb. 15, 202201:09

“Houston will always be home no matter what happens,” she wrote. “It’s tough bc NFL can be so uncertain, but if anything ever happens (praying it doesn’t) we’ll be here in the off seasons.”

Biles and Owens have basked in the afterglow of their engagement, telling TODAY last week their relationship worked right from the get-go.

“We clicked really, really well in the beginning because we’re athletes and we have the same busy schedules,” Biles said. “But other than that, since it was kind of a COVID relationship, we were with each other 24/7, so I feel like now when we’re not with each other it’s almost weird. We’re always texting or calling each other. It’s kind of gross in a way.”

Drew Weisholtz

Drew Weisholtz is a reporter for TODAY Digital, focusing on pop culture, nostalgia and trending stories. He has seen every episode of “Saved by the Bell” at least 50 times, longs to perfect the crane kick from “The Karate Kid” and performs stand-up comedy, while also cheering on the New York Yankees and New York Giants. A graduate of Rutgers University, he is the married father of two kids who believe he is ridiculous.