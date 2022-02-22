Simone Biles reveals wedding details and how many kids she wants

Simone Biles is giving the inside scoop on her big day.

The gold medal-winning Olympic gymnast, who revealed last week that she and NFL player Jonathan Owens had gotten engaged on Valentine’s Day, answered fan questions about their wedding on her Instagram stories Monday.

“Wedding planning has been going so well so far, it’s so exciting for me. I’m obsessed,” she wrote.

“I don’t think I’ll be a bridezilla because I’m making sure I know exactly what I want. Also, I’ll definitely hire a planner bc between this & building a house our hands are full.”

Biles is also pretty set on where the wedding will be.

“BEACH,” she wrote in all capital letters when asked about her wedding must-have. “It will be a destination wedding.”

When one person mentioned it sounds like they’ll tie the knot in Belize, where the couple has vacationed in the past, Biles was quick to pump the brakes.

“It actually will not be in Belize. Surprise surprise,” she wrote.

When a couple does decide to get hitched, it’s only natural for people to wonder if or when kids will follow. One fan asked if Biles and Owens plan to have children.

“God willing one day, but taking everything one step at a time. Definitely future plans,” Biles responded.

She elaborated in a short video she appeared in with Owens, who is a defensive back with the Houston Texans.

“So, I want two kids,” she said. “He always says he wants a football team, but he usually says three. We’ll see.”

And where will the couple settle?

“Houston will always be home no matter what happens,” she wrote. “It’s tough bc NFL can be so uncertain, but if anything ever happens (praying it doesn’t) we’ll be here in the off seasons.”

Biles and Owens have basked in the afterglow of their engagement, telling TODAY last week their relationship worked right from the get-go.

“We clicked really, really well in the beginning because we’re athletes and we have the same busy schedules,” Biles said. “But other than that, since it was kind of a COVID relationship, we were with each other 24/7, so I feel like now when we’re not with each other it’s almost weird. We’re always texting or calling each other. It’s kind of gross in a way.”