Simone Biles shared a pic with her sister — and fans think they look like twins

Simone Biles or Adria Biles? The internet seems to think the two sisters look like twins in a new photo.

In an Instagram post on Monday, Simone Biles shared a photo of her and her younger sister sitting side by side, holding hands at a basketball game, captioned with four emojis: hands forming a heart, a butterfly, a crown and two girls holding hands.

The comment section has since flooded with people calling the two out for looking nearly identical. Here were some highlights:

@don_julio314 wrote, "@simonebiles sooo why y'all not twins again," followed by several cry-laughing emojis.

"#twins," @iammrsfw commented with a red heart emoji.

"Two beauties," commented @ashley.stweart.beauty, accompanied by two heart-eyed emojis.

@aleahfinn wrote "I think I'm seeing double," with the star-eyed emoji.

Adria Biles has been on the latest season of the reality competition show "Claim to Fame," where relatives of celebrities live in a house together and try to guess the relation of one another.

Some viewers found it surprising, based on online remarks, that the younger Biles appeared on the show, given how similar her appearance is to the Olympic gymnast.

Those who follow Adria Biles are familiar with the support and affection she's shared for her sister, especially during the 2021 Summer Games in Tokyo.

"Thank you for being an inspiration to me and to everyone around you, thank you for making people feel valid about their feelings, thank you for being you and thank you for being the best big sister in the world," she wrote on Instagram of her sister, after Simone Biles famously withdrew from several events at the Olympics.

Gymnastics fans across the globe were stunned when Simone Biles unexpectedly dropped out of multiple individual and all-around events last year for mental health reasons.

“Physically, I feel good, I’m in shape,” she told Hoda Kotb exclusively on TODAY. “Emotionally, that kind of varies on the time and moment. Coming here to the Olympics and being the head star isn’t an easy feat, so we’re just trying to take it one day at a time and we’ll see.”

Applauded by fellow athletes, the news sparked a worldwide conversation around the value of mental health in elite sports.

On July 7, the seven-time Olympic medalist received the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor, from President Joe Biden. She was one of 17 honorees, including Arizona Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, USA Soccer star Megan Rapinoe and actor Denzel Washington.

After being awarded the medal, Biles posted a photo of the moment on Instagram with the caption, “Medal of Freedom I’m so honored & thankful to be recognized as a recipient by President Biden for this prestigious award. I still have no words. I’m shocked!”