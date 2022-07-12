Simone Biles had the best response when a flight attendant offered her a coloring book

Simone Biles says she had an awkward moment with a flight attendant who offered her a kid's coloring book as she boarded a recent flight.

The 25-year-old superstar posted on Instagram stories about the embarrassing encounter, including a selfie of her making an annoyed face.

“not the flight attendant trying to give me a coloring book when I board..... I said 'no I’m good I’m 25,'" the Olympian, who is 4 feet, 8 inches tall, wrote.

Simone Biles says a flight attendant aboard a recent flight seemingly mistook her for a child and asked her if she wanted a coloring book. Astrid Stawiarz / WireImage

Biles didn't say where the cringey moment happened. But the seven-time Olympic medalist was in Washington, D.C., last week to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Biden on July 7.

The award is the nation's highest civilian honor. Biles was among 17 honorees, including former Arizona Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, soccer star Megan Rapinoe, and actor Denzel Washington.

After she received the medal, Biles shared a photo of the moment on Instagram and captioned it, “Medal of Freedom 🎖 I’m so honored & thankful to be recognized as a recipient by President Biden for this prestigious award. I still have no words. I’m shocked!”

President Joe Biden presents Biles with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in the East Room of the White House on July 7. Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty Images

Biles also posted a photo of her and her fiancé, Jonathan Owens, standing outside the White House.

In early February, Biles and Owens got engaged and later that month, she told TODAY that they were in the early stages of planning their wedding.

“It’s still in the process,” she said, adding, “I’m sure we’ll do a lot of that today.”