Meghan Markle’s former co-star says he was offered $70k to lie about dating her

Actor Simon Rex said on Twitter that years ago, a British tabloid offered him a significant sum of money to claim that he had romantic relations with the former Meghan Markle.

Rex said that he declined the offer.

On Twitter, Rex retweeted a post from another account that included an excerpt from an interview he did with The Guardian earlier this month.

“‘UK tabloids offered [Simon Rex] $70K to claim he had slept w/ Markle, w/ whom he appeared in…the sitcom Cuts; their off-screen interactions never got further than one platonic lunch,” the tweet read. “‘I was broke as fvck! I really needed the money. But I’ll be on food stamps before I do that.’”

Rex confirmed the claims on Friday, March 18, writing, “This is true. And I framed the thank you letter she wrote me. She has very nice penmanship btw.”

The “Red Rocket” star revealed that he framed the letter, which says “It’s nice to know there are still good people.”

This isn't the first time Rex has addressed the rumor that he was asked to fabricate an encounter with Markle. Two years ago, Rex shared similar claims during a March 2020 episode of the Hollywood Raw podcast.

The host asked the actor his opinion on Prince Harry and the duchess stepping back from the royal family and leaving London because he had “dated her for a hot second.”

“Well, I’ll clear it up. It wasn’t really dating her,” Rex explained. “We hung out one time because we did a TV show together and nothing happened. We never even kissed. It was just like we hung out once in a very non-dating way, but you know how word can get spun into ‘We dated.’ She was just someone I met on a TV show and we got lunch. That was the extent of it, but it looked like it could be that we were dating. But nothing happened, just to be clear."

“It’s funny, because the tabloids actually when that story broke, a couple of British tabloids offered to pay me a lot of money to say a lie that we actually hooked up,” he said. “And dude, I said no to a lot of money because I didn’t feel right lying and f---ing up the royal f---ing family.”

The actor did not reveal the tabloid in question, but did say that he was offered $70,000, the same amount he mentioned in his interview with The Guardian.

"I just said the truth, which was basically like, 'Yeah, we hung out one time and got a bite to eat and nothing happened,' and took a lot less money for that," he said. "I didn't feel right doing it."

