Shaun White celebrates ‘hot mess’ Nina Dobrev with cute birthday post

While Shaun White may be aiming to compete in the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics, he’s still got time to get cheeky with his girlfriend, Nina Dobrev, who recently turned 33.

The pro snowboarder shared candid videos of Dobrev, including one of a messy eating moment and another of her drinking wine while wearing an at-home facial mask.

“Happy Birthday you hot mess @nina,” White, 35, wrote in the caption.

The Olympic gold medalist also shared a photo of the "Vampire Diaries" actor leaning back against a horse, as well as a delightfully unglamorous pic of his girlfriend enduring what looks like a dental procedure.

White also took care to include some sweet, flattering photos of the pair, including a black-and-white pic of him carrying Dobrev on a beach, and a selfie of them smiling during what looks like a snowboarding trip.

The couple are known for their goofy photos and videos together on social media.

Last May, around the time they went public with their relationship, Dobrev revealed she had cut White’s hair during quarantine.

For her last birthday, White shared photos of the pair being silly together in costume.

“Too bad we never have any fun together,” he wrote in the caption. “Happy birthday baby!”

For Valentine's Day last year, White also shared multiple pics of Dobrev licking his face.

“Thank you for keeping a smile on my face and being the beautiful person you are!” he captioned the photos.

Dobrev, who recently starred in the Netflix rom-com “Love Hard,” also marked her birthday this year on Instagram, sharing a series of cute throwback videos from her childhood.

In the caption, she wrote: "time flies when you’re a little punk … this lil punk just turned 33.”