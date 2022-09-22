Sharna Burgess is counting herself as one lucky dance mom.

In a recent video montage shared to her Instagram, the Australian “Dancing With the Stars” performer celebrated \ her new life as a mom.

A clip from Sharna Burgess' Instagram post showing her holding her son Zane Walker Green @sharnaburgess via Instagram

“3 months of you 3 months of watching you grow, of being in awe of you and of experiencing a love like I’ve never known,” she captioned the video post. “Motherhood is by far the coolest thing I’ve ever done and I’m so grateful for all of it. The magic, the love, the fear, the sleepless nights and the memories of it all. I am the luckiest Mama in all the land.

Video from the post shows Burgess with her son Zane Walker Green (whom she shares with actor Brian Austin Green) soon after delivery and captures his growth and progress. The video clips show Burgess breastfeeding, comforting Zane, and later swimming with him in a pool.

“Brought goosebumps. So so precious and happy for you,” one Instagram user wrote in the comments section of the video post.

“The most PRECIOUS video!” another commented.

“So precious! Soak in every SECOND…it goes so fast,” one user advised. “And…omg, mini Brian!!”

Burgess and Austin Green welcomed Zane earlier in the summer. In a post shared on her Instagram page in June, Sharna revealed their son’s name and birthdate.

“Zane Walker Green 06/28/2022 at 12:12 pm,” read the caption at the time. “My heart is now forever outside of my body.”

In March, Burgess revealed during a Q&A with fans that her son came as a surprise.

“I was on birth control,” she explained during a fan Q&A on her Instagram Stories. “We were thinking of trying mid to late this year lol. But the Universe made her own plan, found a window, and went for it.”