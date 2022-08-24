Serena Williams posts cute photo with daughter and ‘dear friend’ Meghan Markle

Serena Williams has a nice reminder of her recent conversation with Meghan Markle.

The tennis legend, who earlier this month announced her plans to retire from the sport, posted a photo with daughter Olympia and Meghan to celebrate the duchess’ first episode of her podcast, “Archetypes.” Williams appeared as a guest, during which she and Meghan talked about the power of ambition among women.

“I loved talking about so many important topics with my dear friend Meghan as her first guest on #archetypes for @spotify!” she captioned the picture. “It’s out now and worth the listen, especially if you’re ambitious.”

The accompanying photo features the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion in a Nike shirt holding Olympia, 4, while Meghan stands next to the little girl with a coat draped over her.

During the podcast, in which Meghan recalled son Archie's room catching fire, Williams and Meghan leaned into discussing the perception of women who go after what they want.

Fans who listened to the episode were not shy about commenting on Williams' photo to express how much they enjoyed listening to two high-profile women talking about the subject.

“I am pleased with how well this was executed,” one fan wrote. “From beginning to end, I enjoyed it. It was an enlightening and very touching conversation with Duchess Meghan and Serena William. This reminds me of a brunch conversation between two girlfriends about life, friendship, and motherhood.”

“Loved, loved, loved the podcast,” someone else wrote. “The candid conversation between two girlfriends was absolutely 👏👏👏👏.”

“The podcast was seriously one of the best hours I’ve spent in a long while,” another person commented. “I’m recharged from it, and feel a bit better about my own life changes that are right on the horizon.”