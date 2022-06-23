Sarah Michelle Gellar celebrates friend Selma Blair’s 50th birthday with sweet throwback pic

Sarah Michelle Gellar is celebrating the 50th birthday of her longtime pal Selma Blair.

The former "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" star, 45, posted a throwback pic of her and Blair Thursday on Instagram and opened up in her caption about the pair's special bond.

"@selmablair this pic is my 21 bday…. And today we celebrate your 50th!!! If I told that little girl on the right, that the girl to her left was going to be her lifelong friend… she would say 'I know,'" she wrote.

“From the day I met you I knew you were special and would be by my side for ever,” she continued, adding, “I’m sorry I can’t be with you today (gee thanks COVID) and that we are not on our special trip (again thanks COVID) but I’m always with you. I love you my mean baby.”

Gellar added the hashtag #secretsociety.

Blair responded to Gellar's birthday tribute in the comments of Gellar's post.

"Scarah," she began. "You have loved me more than any friend here. You have been loyal and funny and supreme person. You married a great guy. Not AS superlative as you, but he makes it work," she wrote, adding a heart emoji.

Selma Blair and Sarah Michelle Gellar pose together at the 26th Annual Race to Erase MS Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on May 10, 2019, in Beverly Hills, California. Gregg DeGuire / Getty Images

“This birthday is majorly exciting to me as I sit by my pool still waking up. Cold coffe (sic) in hand and dog panting on lap,” continued Blair. “These are the moments I wish you were here. Right here. To marvel at the simple love. We have.”

Blair concluded by sharing her excitement about what lies ahead for the pair's friendship — and for herself.

“And I cannot wait to take a girls trip to celebrate all my half a century wisdom! And read ten books under an umbrella, only taking a break to kiss my dear @sarahmgellar,” she wrote, adding, “I can’t thank you enough for your loyalty. Your character. Your everything. Happy fifty to me indeed. I’m slaying it.”

Blair included several heart emoji at the end of the caption.️

Gellar and Blair have been close friends for decades, with Gellar supporting Blair throughout her experience with multiple sclerosis.

In February 2019, the former “Crazy Ones” star shared an emotional message about Blair after Blair made her first red carpet appearance following her diagnosis.

“To say I’m proud, would be a gross understatement,” Gellar wrote at the time. “When I have a cold, I want to hide from the world under my covers. But not Selma. She is facing this diagnosis, the way she faces everything, with dignity, grace and head on.”

In April, the duo reunited with their "Cruel Intentions" co-star Ryan Phillippe to make a surprise visit — on Gellar's birthday – to the Jeffrey Deitch Gallery in Los Angeles, where they posed in front of a series of paintings by artist Sam McKinniss that were inspired by the 1999 cult classic.

Blair and Gellar have re-created their famous on-screen kiss from the movie several times on social media.

In June 2020, they gave the kiss a pandemic-compliant update when they posted a pic showing Gellar smooching Blair while wearing a protective face mask.