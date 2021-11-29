‘Selling Sunset’ star Christine Quinn responds to fake pregnancy rumors

The drama from the fourth season of “Selling Sunset” is following one of the cast members off screen.

The most recent season of the Netflix reality show highlighted cast member Christine Quinn’s pregnancy and her journey to motherhood, however, some critics are questioning the authenticity of the storyline.

On Saturday, Quinn posted a screenshot on her Instagram story that included a private message she received from a social media user.

“Why did you fake your pregnancy?” the Instagram user wrote, according to Us Weekly. “It’s totally OK to admit to having a surrogate but don’t set unrealistic expectations for PP moms when you didn’t even carry the baby yourself. It’s deceitful and a shame.”

Doubts may surround the reality star because numerous scenes from "Selling Sunset" season four focused on her bouncing back to her pre-baby weight in a matter of days after giving birth.

Quinn responded to the doubters on her Instagram story, writing, “K y’all are beyond f--king sick.”

She continued to address the rumors on Twitter, referring to her Instagram story.

“For all yall still mad on pregnancy gate please go look at my ig stories. And apologize. This is seriously so hurtful,” she tweeted.

Sophie Ross, a freelance journalist, shared screenshots of some of the theories linked to "pregnancy gate." Ross wrote in her tweet, "The streets are saying Christine may have faked her pregnancy on this season of #sellingsunset and you know what? I kinda buy it."

Quinn responded to this, writing, "You are the type of person that thinks the covid vaccine has a microchip tracking device in it."

During the season, Quinn opened up about having to undergo an emergency C-section during her delivery.

“He was coming out sideways, and his umbilical cord was wrapped around him,” Quinn said during a confessional interview. “They said his heart rate’s going down. All I hear is, ‘Emergency C-section. Let’s go, let’s go!’ (Christian) was absolutely freaking out. … My heart rate was going down, the baby’s heart rate was going down, and then one of the nurses went up to Christian and said, ‘You need to make a priority right now. You have to choose one.’ He was like, ‘Both.’”

Since her delivery was so challenging, fans of the series are raising questions on social media, referring to her C-section.

"People just have questions," one person tweeted. "Working out one or two weeks after you had a C-section and your heart stopped, so you almost died, is a little suspicious, not to say quite impossible. The huge scar would have popped open… I just wish you the best and that you get the help you need!

Quinn responded to this as well, saying, "I never worked out after my c section. Are you smoking Crack? Where did you read that. The yoga scene I was pregnant. It took me 4 months till I could even start yoga again."

The “Selling Sunset” star spoke with People magazine in May about welcoming her first child, son Christian Georges Dumontet, with husband Christian Richard.

“Baby C is more precious that I could have ever imagined,” the celebrity real estate agent said at the time. “Nine months seems like a lifetime to wait to meet someone. It is the most incredible feeling to know that you have created life. My protective mama bear mentality is stronger than ever. My sole job is to protect him, to love him and to raise him.”

In July, she celebrated her son’s 2-month birthday and described her childbirth experience on Instagram.

Next to a series of photos that included Quinn holding her newborn with her husband, she wrote, “Two months ago today, you made an extremely dramatic entrance, just like your mommy. (Except you were very early, and I am always late).”

She explained “reliving the trauma” of Christian’s birth on “Selling Sunset” was “one of the most difficult things I have ever done.”

“After my water broke the day I was filming, I was rushed to the hospital already 9cm dilated,” she recalled. “Hyperventilating from the excruciating pain, I was immediately rushed in to an emergency crash C-section due to both our heart rates instantly plummeting.”

Her son’s umbilical cord was wrapped around his neck, but a successful surgery saved their lives.

Quinn’s most recent Instagram post with Christian was uploaded in August.

“Those who don’t believe in magic will never find it,” she wrote along a slideshow of photos where Christian appears to be sleeping.