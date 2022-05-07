After announcing she is in a relationship with a 27-year-old nonbinary musician G Flip, "Selling Sunset" star Chrishell Stause made a joke about coming out of the closet.

Stause revealed her new relationship during the reality show's Season 5 reunion special on Friday.

In an Instagram story shared Friday night, Stause showed off her extensive closet renovation to her fans.

"It's coming along," she said, after walking her viewers through the new space.

"OK, I'm going to come out of it now!" she quipped with a smile.

Stause in a screen grab from her Instagram story. Chrishell Stause / Instagram

Stause's new partner, G Flip, uses they/them pronouns. They have never appeared on an episode of "Selling Sunset."

Speaking to the reunion host on Friday, "Queer Eye" star Tan France, Stause said she's currently “enjoying” life and “having a lot of fun.”

“You don’t get to choose where you meet someone. You don’t get to choose when you meet someone in their life,” she said. “So recently, I’ve met someone that is in a different place in their life as well."

She added that they've been spending "a lot of time" together and that G Flip is "someone that's very important" to her.

"Things are good," Stause said at the reunion.

Stause previously dated her boss, Jason Oppenheim, which was featured in the most recent season of the show. Their relationship ended, they said, due to their goals surrounding starting a family.

Stause and Oppenheim in the Season 5 premiere of "Selling Sunset." Netflix

"This has been a very difficult breakup," Oppenheim said, emotional, at the reunion. Stause also appeared to wipe away tears.

He said watching the show had made it more difficult and he was still in love with Stause "to some degree."

"It's been a few months but I'm still just going through stuff," he said. 'I think there was a lot of love between us and I still care about her very much."

Stause later said that she had taken “some of the pressure off” herself in terms of what having a family would look like in the future.

“I don’t necessarily have to have the child myself, I’m open to adoption,” she said.

