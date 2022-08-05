Selena Gomez says she wants to leave the acting industry to be a mom

Selena Gomez is busier than ever with her successful Hollywood career, but the actor and singer has every intention to one day step back and devote time to starting a family.

Gomez, who currently stars in the hit Hulu series "Only Murders in the Building," opened up about wanting a spouse and children during Friday's episode of the TaTaTu video podcast "Giving Back Generation."

"I hope to be married and to be a mom,” revealed Gomez, 30, who acknowledged that she foresaw a time when she would seek gratification outside of her career.

Selena Gomez revealed in a recent interview that she hopes to start a family one day. Sthanlee B. Mirador / Sipa USA via AP

“Eventually, I’m going to be tired of all of this, so I’m probably just going to devote most of my life to philanthropy before I peace out," said the star.

"Just keep it real," she added.

During the podcast conversation, the "Lose You To Love Me" singer described the joy she gets from the nurturing role she plays to her 8-year-old sister.

"She puts things in perspective," she said. "I have to basically watch this little person grow into a human being. There's no better feeling in the world. I kind of feel like a parent in a way, even though I'm not.

"It's so rewarding to just see that life was so simple at one point," she added. "I want to enjoy life the way she enjoys life."

Apparently, Gomez has a history of caring for kids — including at least one child of famous parents.

Fellow actor and singer Jessica Simpson revealed during an Instagram Live interview last month that Gomez took her oldest daughter, Maxwell, now 10, to her first pop concert.

"I was sad when Maxwell got to go to her first concert — Olivia Rodrigo she went to. Selena Gomez was her babysitter,” said Simpson, 42, according to Us Weekly.

Simpson explained that Maxwell befriended one of Gomez's younger sisters so Gomez offered to take them all to see Rodrigo perform.

“So she went with Selena,” said Simpson, who added that she always imagined she would be the person to take Maxwell to her first concert. “But she’s 10 years old, she’s got to see a live show. So thank you Olivia Rodrigo for that show. And thank you Selena for being a great babysitter.”